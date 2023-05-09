Home » Investing Articles » 7 rules for investing success

7 rules for investing success

It’s not that Buffett’s wrong — it’s that he’s not prescriptive enough… Seven rules guide investing success: follow them, and make fewer mistakes!

Latest posts by Malcolm Wheatley (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve a confession to make. I’ve never really been a fan of super-investor Warren Buffett’s two rules.
 
You know the ones to which I’m referring, of course. Rule #1: never lose money. Rule #2: never forget Rule #1.
 
Oh, I applaud the sentiment, alright. It’s just that I’m not a fan of the way that it’s expressed. You can’t ‘never lose money’. Sometimes shares head south for totally unforeseen reasons — natural disasters on the other side of the world, wars, or financial meltdowns.

In short, even though Buffett is loved and admired for his homespun folksy investing wisdom, those two rules are a little too homespun and folksy for me.

Translated: exercise due caution

What Buffett is really saying, of course, is don’t take unnecessary or avoidable risks. Have a strategy, and make carefully considered fact-driven decisions, rather than piling into get-rich-quick stocks because everyone else is doing it.

Put like that, I agree. That’s what I try to do.
 
But much the same sentiment, in my view, has been better expressed by another stellar — although lower-profile — investor: Charley Ellis, who I once had the pleasure of interviewing.
 
The Loser’s Game, by Charles D. Ellis (as Charley is more formally known, in case you want to look it up), was published in 1975, in the Financial Analysts Journal. It’s been cited and read countless times since then. On the internet, you won’t have any difficulty finding it, or finding articles about it.

Professionals vs. amateurs

Ellis’s insight was a powerful one, and came from his love of tennis. Professional tennis players, he realised, win games by actively making winning strokes. Amateur tennis players, on the other hand, win games by making fewer mistakes than their opponent.

As he puts it:

“Professionals win points, amateurs lose points. Professional tennis players stroke the ball with strong, well-aimed shots, through long and often exciting rallies, until one player is able to drive the ball just beyond the reach of his opponent.
 
Amateur tennis is almost entirely different… the ball is fairly often hit into the net or out of bounds, and double faults at service are not uncommon. The amateur duffer seldom beats his opponent, but he beats himself all the time. The victor… gets a higher score because his opponent is losing even more points.”

Yes, but tell me what to do!

Call me picky, but I’ve a slight problem with The Loser’s Game, too. And it’s the same thing as with Buffett’s two rules — even with those rules rephrased, as above.
 
And it’s this: as aspirations, they’re great. Take fewer needless risks. Make fewer needless mistakes. Great: I get it.
 
But which risks? Which mistakes? They don’t really tell you.
 
Well, I’ve got views on that. Mistakes that I see people making, needless risks that I see people running.

So here goes… and in keeping with the spirit of Buffett’s original rules, I’ve expressed these seven observations as ‘rules’, too.

7 rules for investing success

1. Don’t blindly chase yield. The key word there is ‘blindly’. High yields are great, as long as you know why they’re high. Has the share price recently tanked, for instance? In short, what you’re looking for are sustainable yields, not just high yields.
 
2. Don’t fall for an attractively low P/E ratio. Who doesn’t enjoy an entry point at a low price-to-earnings ratio? But again, it’s important to know why the P/E is low. Is it just an out-of-favour sector? Or something darker? If in doubt, steer clear.
 
3. Don’t think that historic yields are more reliable than forecast yields. In fact, the reverse is more likely to be true. Yes, they’re forecast yields, so will likely be slightly wrong. But they’re very unlikely be out in a major way — for example, by failing to show the impact of a recent dividend cut or dividend suspension. Historic yields are easily fooled by these.
 
4. Don’t buy a stock just because it is cheap by historic standards. Remember: a share price that has fallen by 99% is a share price that fell 98% — and then halved.

5: If you don’t understand the business model, don’t buy the shares. Need I say more? Where do the revenues come from? Where do the profits come from? And where does the cash come from? It’s important to understand this.
 
6. When researching a stock, always read the first few pages of the latest annual report. Always. It’s a quick and handy primer on what you’re buying into, but the page you’re really looking for is the one with all those five-year charts. Study them.
 
7. Collective investments — investment trusts, funds, and trackers — provide cheap, quick, and effective diversification. Yes, there’s a management charge — but it’s typically much less than what you’d pay trying to build the same diversification yourself.

Be a winner, not a loser

So there we have it. Actionable insights — and, I hope, a little more useful than simply an exhortation to ‘don’t lose money’.

Remember: Charley Ellis’s losers are the people who don’t do this stuff. So put yourself among the winners, not the losers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Capita share price has crashed 70% in 5 years. Is it time to bag myself a bargain?

| James Beard

Reflecting the company's troubled past, the Capita share price has plummeted since 2018. But does this represent a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Is it time to think outside the box and use my ISA to earn a second income of £1,200 a year?

| James Beard

To give me a second income, has the time come to invest in an unfashionable FTSE 100 company that sells…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Why I love Diageo stock

| Ben McPoland

Diageo stock is broadly flat over the last year. Yet there are many things to admire about the spirits giant…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash imminent?

| Benjamin Brinsden

This Fool believes a stock market crash is coming. Let’s see Benjamin’s reasons for his bearish stance on the market…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 AI stocks I might buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the hottest growth stocks to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two AI stocks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d have now investing £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 1 & 3 years ago

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have been the best-performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last year. But things look pretty grim…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks to buy hand over fist

| Harshil Patel

UK dividend stocks are in a sweet spot right now. Our writer outlines two high-yielding top picks he sees as…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in May, including two previous Share Advisor…

Read more »