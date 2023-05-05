Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy or sell Shopify stock after it blasted 23% higher?

Should I buy or sell Shopify stock after it blasted 23% higher?

Shopify stock exploded upwards yesterday after the e-commerce giant released its latest quarterly earnings. What caused this huge surge?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a very challenging 18 months for investors holding Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. In November 2021, the share price reached $169 before plunging all the way down to $26 just 11 months later.

Speaking as a shareholder myself, I can confirm this 84% drop was unexpected and brutal.

However, there was better news yesterday after the Canadian e-commerce platform released its Q1 results. The share price ended the day 23% higher.

But did the update really warrant such a big jump? Let’s take a look.

Strategic pivot

There was a lot to digest after Shopify’s report. Turning to the numbers first, quarterly revenue was $1.5bn, a 25% increase over the same period last year. And there was a nice surprise as earnings per share came in at $0.05, which was much higher than the $0.04 loss per share that analysts were expecting.

The firm also announced that it’s reducing its workforce by 20%. Plus, it’s selling its logistics business to unlisted freight company Flexport, in which it will take a 13% equity stake.

Flexport was last valued at $8bn, so a back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests Shopify is accepting a massive write-down through this sale. It has spent way more than $1bn building out its Shopify Logistics business over the last few years. So that loss is worrying.

However, its easy to see why the market cheered this news. Running a large-scale logistics network is notoriously capital-intensive. Divesting itself of this operation should help Shopify deliver growth alongside consistent profits, at least over the long term.

The main quest

In a letter addressing the changes, CEO Tobias Lütke talked about “main quests” and “side quests”. The first refers to why the company exists (its e-commerce platform), while the second relates to ancillary activities, which can become a distraction (such as its logistics business).

Lütke also noted: “We are at the dawn of the AI era and the new capabilities that are unlocked by that are unprecedented. Shopify has the privilege of being amongst the companies with the best chances of using AI to help our customers

This indicates that the company is going to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its customers moving forward. Getting this right will require intense focus and innovation, so streamlining its operations now makes sense to me.

Should I sell my shares?

One concern is that the company faces intense competition from the likes of Amazon and Adobe. Specifically, Amazon’s Buy With Prime product for third-party sites seems a serious challenge to Shopify Payments, which is worth monitoring.

However, as the operating system of choice for millions of online stores, Shopify is already powering a large part of the digital economy. And it has partnerships with YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Shops, Pinterest, TikTok and JD.com.

So I see it continuing to grow alongside e-commerce in general, with significant opportunities for international expansion.

Plus, I believe the stickiness of its platform makes it unlikely that customers will switch to rivals. The firm has already started raising prices for all its subscription plans, which should increase profitability.

So I won’t be selling my shares as things stand. In fact, I’d be more inclined to add to my holding if an attractive opportunity arose in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Adobe and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, JD.com, Pinterest, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

This bank existed under the previous King Charles. Why isn’t it in the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the history of a couple of centuries-old British banks and draws some investing lessons for his…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy AI stocks?

| Gordon Best

Artificial intelligence has changed a lot of things in the last few months, but is it too late to buy…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Tesla stock 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Like a lot of investors, I wish I'd bought Tesla stock years ago. With the share price up 50% in…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Does the Premier African Minerals (PREM) share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

There aren't many penny stocks already up 450% in five years. But that's what's happened to the Premier African Minerals…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

With National Grid’s share price near record highs, is it still a buy?

| Roland Head

Are National Grid shares worth £12? This business has an outstanding dividend record and could still be attractive today, says…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Big Tech stocks are flying! Which ones are the best buys today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Big Tech stocks have performed very well in 2023, producing double-digit returns. It’s not too late to invest though, says…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

A future 10% yield? Here’s the M&G dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the dividend forecasts for M&G shares in coming years, and notes the potential for…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build passive income of £5,000 a month

| Harvey Jones

It’s never too late to start building a passive income for retirement. Starting at 40 would give me plenty of…

Read more »