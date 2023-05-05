Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » A future 10% yield? Here’s the M&G dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

A future 10% yield? Here’s the M&G dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

Jon Smith takes a look at the dividend forecasts for M&G shares in coming years, and notes the potential for the yield to rise even further.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the moment, M&G (LSE:MNG) has the highest dividend yield in the entire FTSE 100. Sitting at 9.6%, it’s certainly an attractive yield for investors to consider. Yet it factors in the dividends paid over the past year. In effect, it looks to the past. When looking at the future, the dividend forecasts for coming years make it even more interesting.

How the dividend payments work

The global investment manager typically issues two dividends each year. The main one gets announced with the full-year results, that are released in March. The half-year results in August usually see a second smaller dividend payment recommended.

Over the past three years, the dividend has grown by 7.5%, which is encouraging. This ties in with strong business performance, witnessed also by the 61% jump in the share price over three years, even though in the past year, it has fallen by 7%.

The yield of 9.6% is calculated from two dividend payments of 6.2p and 13.4p, totalling 19.6p and using the share price of 199p.

Forecasts for coming years

The 13.4p dividend was the one announced earlier this year in March. So the next one due would be in the summer, where the expectation is for 6.3p. This means that through to the end of 2023, the total dividend payments for the calendar year would tick slightly higher to 19.7p.

As for the dividend yield, it’s impossible to tell for sure, as it depends on share price movements. If I assume the same price of 199p, the yield would shift marginally higher to 9.9%.

For 2024, current dividend forecasts are for a 13.37p payment and a 6.5p payment, totalling 19.87p. If realised (again using the same share price), then the yield would be just under 10%.

Points to note beside the numbers

For investors, the prospect of buying a stock with a yield close to 10% for coming years is very appealing.

From a fundamental point of view, I feel M&G should be able to keep up with the dividend forecasts. In the latest full-year report, it highlighted strong client inflows in the Asset Management and Wealth space. Further, good capital generation and a new strategy to save on costs should help to boost the bottom line.

As a risk, the business did slump to an IFRS loss after tax of £1.6bn in 2022. It simply cannot afford to record those kind of losses in coming years and expect to pay out dividends. However, most of this hit was due to “non-cash losses in the fair value of surplus assets”.

Another non-business-specific risk is that when investors use the dividend forecasts, it should be noted that they’re just that — forecasts. Between now and next year, share price fluctuations and/or dividend per share changes could increase or decrease the yield.

Even with that being the case, the projection for the company looks attractive and definitely one for consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

With National Grid’s share price near record highs, is it still a buy?

| Roland Head

Are National Grid shares worth £12? This business has an outstanding dividend record and could still be attractive today, says…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build passive income of £5,000 a month

| Harvey Jones

It’s never too late to start building a passive income for retirement. Starting at 40 would give me plenty of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With a dividend over 10%, this high-yield share looks tempting!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd consider adding this high-yield share to his portfolio for its passive income prospects.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20K ISA allowance to target a second income of £1,600 per year

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the mechanics of how he’d aim to build a four-figure second income by investing £20,000 in dividend…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Is this the next FTSE 100 takeover target?

| James Beard

With a falling share price and unhappy investors, our writer thinks there's one FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stock that's a prime…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

3 ways to squeeze more juice out of dividend shares this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of his favoured ways to help boost the potential return investors can get from dividend…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £60k to target £4,800 of passive income a year

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can offer regular and reliable passive income to investors. Our writer considers a simple strategy to reach his…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning a Stocks and Shares ISA into a £40,000 annual passive income generator

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd approach replacing an entire salary with tax-free dividend income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »