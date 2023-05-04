Home » Investing Articles » 2 world-class FTSE 100 shares that aren’t banks or mining stocks

2 world-class FTSE 100 shares that aren’t banks or mining stocks

The London Stock Exchange is home to many companies with huge global operations. Here are two FTSE 100 shares that fit the bill.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When considering FTSE 100 stocks, some investors might immediately think of centuries-old banks and miners. Of course, there’s good reason for that. The Footsie contains illustrious financial institutions like HSBC and Barclays, as well as mega-miners such as BHP and Rio Tinto.

But that’s only half the story. There are many other top-notch companies with a worldwide presence in quite different sectors. Here are two such stocks.

Defence giant

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) is the one of the largest defence companies in the world. It has significant operations in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia, as well as an established presence in many other international markets.

The stock has surged over the last 14 months due to an increase in global military spending brought about by the terrible war in Ukraine.

In fact, after rising 55%, it was the best-performing stock in the FTSE 100 last year.

However, the shares are still relatively cheap, trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.2. That’s less than the industry average forward P/E of 20.5.

This may explain why more than half of the 17 analysts who covered the stock in the last three months rate it as a strong buy.

Data from TradingView

The shares would presumably take a hit if governments reverse their commitment to spend more on defence. But BAE already had an order backlog of nearly £60bn at the end of last year. And considering the ongoing geopolitical tensions, sales could increase for many years.

I’d start a position in this defence stock today if I didn’t already own it.

Data giant

RELX (LSE: REL) is a global provider of data analytical tools for companies and professionals in over 180 countries. Its four business segments serve numerous industries:

  • Scientific, Technical & Medical
  • Risk & Business Analytics
  • Legal
  • Exhibitions

Over half of its business is subscription-based. This recurring revenue is predictable, leading to very stable and healthy profit margins.

Data from TradingView

Last month, the company reaffirmed its outlook for the current financial year. That would result in net profit of just over £2bn on revenue of £9.2bn, which are clearly impressive figures.

RELX also offers a modest dividend yielding 2%, but the payout has been growing in recent years. Considering its large profits, I expect the dividend to increase nicely in future, though that’s not a given.

One thing worth noting here though is valuation. The stock has a forward P/E in the low 20s. That’s well above the market average, so that’s a risk.

However, it hasn’t deterred star fund manager Nick Train from making the stock his top portfolio holding in Finsbury Growth & Income Trust. He said: “We continue to regard RELX as one of the most attractive growth companies in the world, let alone the UK.”

This is a company I’ve long admired. In fact, I was impressed to learn a few months ago that RELX’s academic publishing division publishes 18% of global research articles and 27% of all citations.

To be honest, I’m surprised this stock isn’t already in my portfolio! I think the firm’s vast trove of data and analytics tools will become increasingly valuable as the digital revolution accelerates.

So I’m going to finally buy the stock at some point soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, HSBC Holdings, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Buying 6,195 dirt cheap Legal & General shares would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

I've just bought Legal & General shares for their amazing 8.8% yield. Now I need to buy more of them…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

5 brilliant reasons to buy BP shares after recent falls

| Harvey Jones

A quarterly profit of $5bn wasn't enough for investors, who have been selling BP shares rather than buying them. Here's…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy cheap Vodafone shares to boost passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In their pursuit for passive income, our writer highlights several reasons why they'd happily buy Vodafone shares for their portfolio.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up in a heartbeat

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer highlights why they’d jump at the opportunity to buy this high-quality FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) share for their portfolio.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 fabulous FTSE 100 stocks I’d love to own today!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer juicy dividend yields of 7% to 10% a year. I'd love to buy all…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! Barratt shares have jumped 33% and still yield a magnificent 6.7%

| Harvey Jones

Barratt shares have recovered strongly in recent months. That doesn't surprise me, I've been saying they've been undervalued for ages.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares! Which of these FTSE 100 stocks should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These UK value shares trade on earnings multiples below the average for British large-cap stocks. But which would I buy…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares today?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explores whether buying Rolls-Royce shares for their portfolio could be a smart investment play even after the recent…

Read more »