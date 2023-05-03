Home » Investing Articles » How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

I want to build a second income for retirement and creating a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks looks like the way to go.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve already got a main job but I’d like to generate a second income and my preferred way of doing this is by investing in FTSE 100 shares. 

Companies listed on London’s blue-chip index pay some of the most generous dividends in the world. Currently, the average yield is around 3.5%, but this is forecast to hit 4.2% over the next 12 months. By contrast, the US S&P 500 yields just 1.64%. 

That gives only half the picture. I’m not buying a tracker, but individual FTSE 100 stocks. I do that to generate a higher rate of income as some companies offer much higher yields than others.

Planning for the future

Better still, many of them are trading at mind-blowingly cheap valuations. A quick review throws up five FTSE 100 stocks that I would buy today with yields of 7% a year or more, while trading at less than 10 times earnings. I have bought three of them in the last six months (and would love to top them up).

Legal and General Group yields 7.6% and trades at 6.6 times earnings. Rio Tinto yields 7.68% and trades at 7.8 times earnings. Fund manager M&G yields a staggering 9.69%. Its price/earnings ratio is negative, at -3.1, due to a sharp drop in earnings last year, but these are forecast to recover in the year ahead, keeping the dividend affordable. Fingers crossed!

I would also like to buy housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which yields 7.74% and trades at 6.5 times earnings. I don’t buy tobacco companies, but I still admire the 7.45% yield from British American Tobacco, which trades at just 7.8 times earnings.

If I split a £20,000 ISA equally between these five stocks, investing £4,000 in each, I would get an average yield of 8.03% a year. That would give me income of £1,664 in year one. Which is great but well short of my £8,000+ target.

Growing nicely over time

The real benefits of buying income stocks only reveal themselves over the long run, as my back-of-a-fag-packet calculation shows. Let’s say I was retiring in 30 years, and I re-invested all my dividends for growth. That 8.03% yield would give me £202,937 by the end of that term.

I would aim to draw 4% of that as a second income at retirement. This percentage is known as the safe withdrawal rate, because it means the underlying capital should never be depleted. From £202,937, I would generate income of £8,117 a year. Not bad for an original stake of just £20,000. Plus I can pass on my portfolio to loved ones as an inheritance when I die.

My crude calculations are subject to many variables. The obvious risk is that some of the companies axe their dividend, or even go bust. Another is that inflation will erode the real value of that income over time. On the plus side, I haven’t allowed for any share price growth in my calculations, and there is a pretty good chance I will generate a lot of that over such a lengthy period.

With luck, I could end up with a portfolio worth much more than £200,000, and a higher second income than the one I’ve calculated here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a passive income stream of £1,200 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how I'd aim to turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into average passive income of £100 a month by…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 100 income shares that aren’t housebuilder or tobacco stocks

| Harvey Jones

Housebuilders and tobacco companies offer attractive dividends but I've just bought two brilliant income shares in other sectors.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget Scottish Mortgage shares! Here’s the only investment trust I’m buying this year 

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares will recover at some point, but I don't think we're there yet. By contrast, another investment trust…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price heading back to £30?

| James Beard

As recently as June 2021, Persimmon shares were changing hands for £30. Our writer considers whether the stock will reach…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These mega-cap US tech stocks have surged from their November 2022 lows, with one soaring almost 43%. But there's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £2m of this FTSE 250 stock!

| Mark Tovey

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out millions of pounds on the stock. Should I…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

| Mark Tovey

I just snapped up this value stock. It's a company that produces palm oil. With no debt and a rock-bottom…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Is this the best UK stock to buy in an ISA?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explores whether this high-yielding UK stock could be among the best shares they could buy inside their Stocks…

Read more »