Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim for a million spending £500 each month on dividend shares

I’d aim for a million spending £500 each month on dividend shares

Our writer explains why he thinks finding high-quality dividend shares at the right price, regular investing, and patience could make him a millionaire.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of putting money into something today and receiving payments regularly for decades to come as a result is already appealing to me. But not only that, as well as the payments, my initial investment could grow in value too! That is the basic reasoning behind investing in dividend shares.

In reality, things can be more complicated.

Nothing is ever guaranteed: share prices can fall and dividends may be cancelled. Over the long run, many companies go out of business. Yet some publicly listed firms really have paid dividends to their shareholders year after year — for many decades.

Aiming for a million!

From Shell to Scottish Mortgage and Spirax-Sarco to City of London Investment Trust, the stock market today offers me the chance to buy into a variety of shares that have been paying dividends for over half a century.

Indeed, of those four, only one (Shell) has cut its dividend at any point in the past half century!

By taking a long-term approach to investing, I think I could realistically aim to build a portfolio worth a million pounds simply by drip feeding money each month into carefully selected dividend shares.

Here is how I would go about that, with a spare £500 each month.

Compounding quality

My long-term results will be a result of two factors. One is how much I put in: in this example, £500 each month adds up to £6,000 per year.

The second factor is the compound annual growth rate of my portfolio. If that is 5%, for example, I would hopefully become a stock market millionaire after 46 years. But if I can achieve a compound annual growth rate of 12%, I ought to hit my target in 27 years. After 46 years at that rate, my portfolio would be worth over £9m!

Compound annual growth rate is driven by the share price growth (or fall) of my holdings and dividends I earn. I can improve my compound annual growth rate by reinvesting dividends (something also known as compounding) rather than withdrawing them from my ISA as cash.

But ultimately the key determinant of how I do will be whether I invest in quality companies at the right share price.

I aim to ‘compound quality’ by letting the long-term business prospects of a company get better and better, hopefully leading to both an improving share price and growing dividends.

How I’d start

Rather than fixating on a particular target compound annual growth rate, then, I would start my monthly purchase of dividend shares by asking one simple question.

What companies do I think have outstanding prospects that are far from fully reflected in their current share price?

The question is simple – but finding the right answer may not be! But by searching for dividend shares for my portfolio that meet that description, I could get highly rewarding results.

Right now, I believe there are some such shares for sale in the stock market. I am taking effort to find them!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 54% this year, can Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees some potential reasons for Rolls-Royce shares to move even higher, but isn't planning to…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m not waiting for a 2023 stock market crash!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane expects a stock market crash to come sooner or later. Here's why he's not waiting, and bargain hunting…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d target monthly passive income of £300 by investing £20 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how regular saving and investing could see him earning regular passive income of £300 per month…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth from scratch

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out some of the lessons he is applying from the career of legendary investor Warren Buffett as…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Cathie Wood still loves Tesla shares! Should I?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesla shares after the stock fell during the week on the back…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £100 in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Darktrace shares. The innovative cyber-security firm has seen its valuation swing widely…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Aston Martin shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Aston Martin shares after the stock's rally petered out. Our writer thinks…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How to aim for £1,500 a year from £20k of FTSE 100 stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the maximum ISA limit for the year to try and generate an income…

Read more »