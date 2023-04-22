Home » Investing Articles » How to aim for £1,500 a year from £20k of FTSE 100 stocks!

How to aim for £1,500 a year from £20k of FTSE 100 stocks!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d use the maximum ISA limit for the year to try and generate an income of £1,500 from FTSE 100 companies.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is a great place to look for dividend stocks. The index hosts tens of established companies, many of which I believe to be undervalued, that pay sizeable dividend yields.

These stocks are perfect if I want to turn a lump sum like £20,000 — equivalent to the maximum ISA allowance — into a regular income. For me, I believe £1,500 is around the maximum I can achieve by investing in FTSE 100 stocks.

So let’s take a look at why that is and how I’d go about earning £1,500 in passive income.

FTSE 100 dividend stocks

I tend to invest in UK-listed stocks and the FTSE 100. The index hosts many unloved but established companies that reward their shareholders with strong, yet not guaranteed, dividends.

It’s worth noting that British stocks tend to trade at discounts versus their American counterparts. In fact the average price-to-earnings in on the FTSE 100 is around 13, while on the S&P 500 it’s closer to 19.

Yes, there are more growth stocks on the US market, and they naturally trade at greater multiples. But it’s also the case that UK stocks just aren’t as attractive to a wider international audience.

But that’s good for dividend yields. Because when share prices go down, dividend yields go up. So if I’m investing in a depressed market, I can expect to find better yields.

There are several sectors that have pushed down in recent months, including financials. There has been something of a recovery here, but not a full one. With share prices falling there’s certainly opportunity to pick up some big yields.

It’s also important to remember that the yield at the time of purchase will always be relevant to me, regardless of share price movements.

My picks

So if I’m trying to turn £20,000 into £1,500 a year, I need to invest in stocks paying 7.5% dividend yields. For me, 7.5% is around the maximum I believe I can achieve without sacrificing the sustainability of the yield.

Sustainability is key. Naturally, we don’t want to invest in a company to find out that its management have decided to cut the yield because it’s no longer affordable. One way to do this is by looking at the dividend coverage ratio.

A DCR around two can be considered healthy, but a company with a lower DCR and strong cash generation can have a sustainable yield too. Obviously, nothing can be guaranteed. And there’s always a risk the dividend will be cut.

But if I do my research, I should be able to minimise this risk.

Moreover, I’m not one to spread by investments too thinly. That’s because I’d rather invest in a handful of companies that I know well rather than a host of companies I can’t accurately research.

StockDividend Yield
Aviva7.6%
Barratt Developments7.5%
Legal & General8%
Lloyds5%
Phoenix Group9.3%

Collectively, by investing in these stocks, I could achieve an average return — in the form of dividends alone — around 7.5%. With shares in all of these companies, I’m hoping to achieve total returns around 10% for the year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aviva Plc, Barratt Developments Plc, Legal & General Group, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Phoenix Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn an ISA into £10,000 of passive income

| Harshil Patel

UK shares offer ample opportunities for reliable passive income. Our writer outlines what he’d look out for and what he'd…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

For a shot at a £1,000 annual second income, I’d buy 16,000 shares of this UK property stock

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at one REIT that has struggled over the past year. However, this high-yield stock could still generate…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares to buy now, before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

I see many cheap shares around at the moment. But I expect market sentiment will improve in 2023, and the…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Investing my £20k ISA in Lloyds shares would give me income of £1,160 next year

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have had a rotten millennium but management is steadily rebuilding its reputation as a top dividend stock.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 signs that FTSE 100 stocks could be set for a new bull run

| Alan Oscroft

Never mind the gloom and fear, here's why I think we could see the beginning of a new period of…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 stocks I will ‘never’ sell

| Alan Oscroft

We should probably never say never. But out of the stocks I've bought in my ISA, these are the three…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Rio Tinto shares are a screaming buy. Here’s why

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rio Tinto shares have fallen by more than 20% since peaking in late January. And after dropping 6% today, I…

Read more »