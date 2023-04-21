Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » These 5 FTSE 100 shares offer incredible dividend yields!

These 5 FTSE 100 shares offer incredible dividend yields!

These five shares offer the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Their average cash yield is a whopping 8.5% a year. But which do I rate highest?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term value investor, I seek three things when buying shares. First, to invest in good companies (usually FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 firms) at reasonable prices. Second, to make capital gains — that is, profits from selling shares at higher prices. Third, to buy stocks with market-beating dividend yields for income.

I love cash dividends

Dividends are regular cash payments made by companies to shareholders. However, these cash returns aren’t guaranteed, so future payments can be cut or cancelled at any time.

Of the 1,929 or so companies listed in London, most don’t pay out dividends. Some firms are loss-making, while others prefer to reinvest their profits to boost future growth.

That said, hundreds of companies in the FTSE 350 index do pay cash dividends to their owners. And that’s why this index is my happy hunting ground for market-beating cash returns.

The Footsie’s five highest dividend yields

In my frequent searches for undervalued and unloved shares, I often screen for stocks based on their dividend yields. Ideally, I’m looking for companies whose cash yields beat that of the wider FTSE 100 (at around 3.7% a year).

Happily, there are around 20 Footsie shares whose dividend yields exceed that of the wider index. For the record, these are the five highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100 today:

CompanyBusinessMarket valueShare priceOne-year changeFive-year changeDividend yield
M&GAsset manager£4.7bn200.05p-7.1%-12.1%9.8%
Phoenix Group HoldingsInsurance£5.7bn574.12p-7.9%-18.9%8.9%
VodafoneTelecoms£24.3bn89.94p-30.0%-57.1%8.6%
British American TobaccoTobacco£65.1bn2,913p-12.1%-27.1%7.7%
Legal & General GroupAsset manager£15.1bn253.53p-8.7%-5.8%7.6%

These five shares pay cash yields of between 7.6% and 9.8% a year. That’s roughly two to three times what I could earn in interest from a savings account. However, savings are very safe, while shares can be risky.

The super-heavyweight among the five is British American Tobacco. With a market value of over £65bn, it’s larger than the other four firms combined (at £49.9bn). I’d gladly buy into this high-yielding behemoth — but my wife won’t allow tobacco stocks in our family portfolio.

The second-largest company is telecoms giant Vodafone Group, whose shares offer a yearly cash yield of 8.6%. My wife and I added this stock to our portfolio in December as a strong ‘buy and hold’. We also own stock in Legal & General Group, again for its income-generating ability.

The two remaining shares, M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings, offer the two highest yearly dividend yields, at 9.8% and 8.9%, respectively. I don’t own these stocks, but they’re on my buy list.

Which would I buy today?

To be honest, I’d gladly own stakes in all five of these FTSE 100 firms (except BAT, of course, for the reasons above). The average dividend yield across all five is a handsome 8.5% a year.

All five shares have fallen over one year and five years, driving up their dividend yields. Worst hit is Vodafone, whose stock has dived by three-tenths over 12 months. And this fall is part of the reason my wife bought these shares.

Finally, history has taught me that ultra-high dividend yields can be red flags. For example, analysts expect M&G to reduce its payout this year. But I’m happy to ride this risk in the years ahead!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Legal & General Group and Vodafone Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

A second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd use a regular saving and investment habit to start building a second income he hopes…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Persimmon shares to earn £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares have crashed over the last year and management has cut the dividend. Yet I still think it's a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is heading for record dividends, and I want some

| Alan Oscroft

Think the FTSE 100 is having a bad time, with companies struggling to keep the cash coming in? That's not…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ dividends! 3 high-yield shares I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks three high-yield shares he'd happily add to his portfolio today. Each is yielding close to 10% at…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

5 no-brainer FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

The latest 2023 dividend stocks roundup is out, and there are some big changes since last year. Are these the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8%! 2 UK dividend shares I plan to never sell

| Royston Wild

These UK shares are leading players in their industries. I think they will deliver market-beating passive income for years to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rio Tinto and Glencore shares no-brainer buys now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rio Tinto and Glencore shares offer some of the biggest dividends in the FTSE 100 in 2023, and they show…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

After a 5% drop this year, the Shell share price looks very cheap

| Simon Watkins

The Shell share price has fallen over 5% this year, despite record profits in 2022, rising oil and gas prices,…

Read more »