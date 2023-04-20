Home » Investing Articles » After a 5% drop this year, the Shell share price looks very cheap

After a 5% drop this year, the Shell share price looks very cheap

The Shell share price has fallen over 5% this year, despite record profits in 2022, rising oil and gas prices, and a clever energy transition strategy.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price is down around 5% this year. This is despite Europe’s largest oil and gas company making record profits of almost $40bn in 2022. The figure was double 2021’s number and smashed the previous record of $28.4bn set in 2008.

These figures were reflected in rewards for shareholders as well. Shell increased the Q4 dividend per share by 15% to 28.75 cents, bringing the year total to $1.04. It also announced a share buyback of $4bn, expected to be completed by the Q1 ’23 results announcement.

These are great figures, but for me what is important is whether this sort of performance will be sustained.

Fossil fuel prices likely to stay high

I think it is very likely that the factors that drove Shell’s stunning results will remain for some time.

For a start, there is little chance of any peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war any time soon. This means sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies will remain in place. There is also little chance of sanctions on major oil and gas producer Iran being lifted by the US either. Both sets of sanctions mean less oil and gas in the market, and this will keep prices high.

Oil and gas prices were already rising on two other factors. The first was a surprise production cut earlier this month by the OPEC+ cartel. The second was further evidence of an economic pickup in China, the world’s largest net importer of oil.

Longer term, many analysts have warned that recent underinvestment in drilling and production will lead to repeated fossil fuels shortages. This means oil and gas prices stay higher for longer. And this means great prospects for Shell’s core business.

Energy transition strategy in place

This said, it also has a strategy by which it can survive and prosper in a cleaner energy world. The company aims to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. To this end, it said that at least a third of its $23-$27bn capital expenditure this year will go to renewables.

And it has already made some big renewables deals, happily of the type that will also make it money.

Last year, it won a bid with Eneco to develop a 760 megawatts offshore wind power project in the Netherlands. It also bought Daystar Power Group, a provider of solar-as-a-service and power-as-a-service solutions to customers in West Africa. And it also acquired Green Tie Capital’s platform with 10 solar energy projects across Spain.

The risk if I were to buy shares in Shell is that oil and gas prices may fall. Or there may be an environmental disaster of the type that has involved oil companies in the past.

However, for me these are far outweighed by the positive factors in Shell. It is a profit-making machine in oil and gas, and it can be one in renewables as well. It rewards its shareholders very well, with regular good dividend payouts and buybacks. And its move from fossil fuels to renewables is being very carefully managed.

I have holdings in the energy sector, but even with these I am seriously tempted to buy Shell shares. If I did not already have exposure to the sector, I would buy the stock right now at the current knock-down price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock a cheap buy at under $9 after Tesla’s earnings miss?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has plummeted around 85% from its all-time high, but are Tesla's underwhelming results good news for the Chinese…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

5 no-brainer FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

The latest 2023 dividend stocks roundup is out, and there are some big changes since last year. Are these the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8%! 2 UK dividend shares I plan to never sell

| Royston Wild

These UK shares are leading players in their industries. I think they will deliver market-beating passive income for years to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rio Tinto and Glencore shares no-brainer buys now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rio Tinto and Glencore shares offer some of the biggest dividends in the FTSE 100 in 2023, and they show…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Is now the time to be buying space stocks?

| Gordon Best

As SpaceX prepare its biggest launch yet, Gordon Best takes a look at whether now is the time he should…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 investment trusts in a £20k ISA for passive income of £1,590 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to generate above-average passive income and these two investment trusts offer sky-high yields of 6.8% and 9.1%.

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Why I’m bullish on the ASOS share price in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

The ASOS share price had a terrible time in 2022. But it's up nearly 50% so far in 2023, so…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Why is the FTSE 100 dropping today?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons for the movements in the FTSE 100 both today and this week, including the high…

Read more »