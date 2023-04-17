Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest in my ISA to earn £1,440 a year in passive income!

How I’d invest in my ISA to earn £1,440 a year in passive income!

Seeking opportunities to generate additional passive income, our writer considers two British stocks with above-average yields.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my investment objectives for 2023 is to generate additional passive income. When my financial circumstances allow, I therefore intend using my ISA to buy more high-quality dividend stocks.

I consider Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) to be one of the best. But there’s another British income stock that has just come onto my radar, so it’s worth me comparing the two.

A dark horse

For its 2022 financial year, the bank declared a dividend of 2.4p per share. This year I expect an increase of 12.5% to 2.7p. If my forecast is correct — and I were to use all of my £20,000 ISA contribution limit to purchase 40,000 shares – I could earn £1,080 in passive income. This would give a yield of 5.4%.

As Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, the fortunes of the bank are closely aligned to the domestic property market. Recent increases in interest rates have made mortgages more expensive. But last week the International Monetary Fund predicted that rates in major economies will fall back to pre-pandemic levels once inflation has been squeezed out of the system.

This could be a mixed blessing for Lloyds. The upside from an increase in the demand for mortgages may be offset by a reduction in its net interest margin. But the risk of bad loans will recede and I’m confident that the bank will be able to maintain its above-average payouts.

However, I already own shares in Lloyds. For a risk-averse investor like me, diversification is important. I therefore don’t want to buy more shares in the bank.

Another idea

However, I recently came across a stock that’s presently offering a better yield.

Purchasing 40,000 shares in Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) would also cost me £20,000. Assuming last year’s dividend remained unchanged, I could earn £1,440 in passive income in 2023.

However, the company has recently revised its capital allocation policy. The new plan involves increasing the dividend to 67% of earnings per share (EPS) over the next two years.

If the directors achieve this — and assuming the firm’s EPS remains unchanged at 6.14p — a shareholding of 40,000 shares would generate £1,644 in dividends in 2025. This implies a yield of 8.2%.

Top of the shops

Like most, the company suffered during the pandemic. But revenue is now higher than pre-Covid and the company is profitable once more.

Metric/financial year28.9.1926.9.202.10.211.10.22
Revenue (£m)219.2192.9228.0247.2
Profit/(loss) before tax (£m)12.5(9.8)14.011.0

The company operates 304 shops in the UK. Despite having a significant online presence, the company claims that 98% of its sales involve a visit to a store.

But its market cap is currently 350 times smaller than Lloyds. This means it’s less able to cope with an unexpected downturn in business. However, it does have an unused £30m bank facility available to provide a safety net, or help fund its future expansion.

One area of concern is the declining margin. Last year it reported a 54.8% gross profit margin. Three years earlier it was 61.6%. This might not sound like much of a deterioration but it cost the company nearly £17m in 2022.

However, the company is cash generative, debt-free and the market leader in its sector. It should therefore be in a position to give me more passive income that I’d get from an equivalent stake in Lloyds.

When funds permit, I’m going to consider investing in Topps Tiles.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim for decades of passive income

| Ben McPoland

Many cryptocurrencies have rocketed so far this year. Here's why I'd still rather invest in FTSE 100 stocks to build…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Why NOW could be the time to buy these cheap FTSE 250 shares!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 shares could be too cheap to miss. Here's why I'm thinking about adding them to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy cheap Lloyds shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

At the moment, I think Lloyds shares offer one of the best buys on the FTSE 100, despite the short-term…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Up 4,000% in five years, can Enphase Energy stock keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his slide rules over Enphase Energy stock and wonders whether it can continue its spectacular run of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming and I reckon the GSK share price is ready to rocket

| Harvey Jones

The GSK share price has been edging up in recent days, but I think it will really go on a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which should I buy for passive income?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with top dividend shares to help investors like me make passive income. But which of…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The THG share price just jumped 40%. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The THG share price just surged. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s behind the massive jump in the online shopping company’s…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think these ultra-cheap shares in the healthcare and video games sectors could supercharge the returns I make in my…

Read more »