Home » Investing Articles » My £3-a-day plan to build a second income

My £3-a-day plan to build a second income

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term strategy of buying dividend shares could hopefully help him build a growing second income.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income does not necessarily mean taking on an additional job. My own approach is based on buying shares in a range of well-known successful companies I hope can pay me growing dividend streams.

That approach does not require me to work – and it also does not take a lot of money upfront. In fact, I could start with nothing and put aside a few pounds a day to get going. Here is how I would do that.

Small, regular saving

Putting aside £3 a day may not sound like the foundation for beefy financial rewards. But, over time, that money can add up.

If I get into the habit of regular saving, I think I am more likely to stick with it. Saving £3 each day for a year would give me over £1,000 to invest. After a decade, I would have saved almost £11,000 to buy shares.

I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA so that, as the money grew, I could invest it.  

How dividends work

Buying shares on its own does not necessarily mean I ought to expect dividends. That depends on which shares specifically I buy.

Some companies, like Google parent Alphabet, reinvest profits in the business rather than divvying them up among shareholders. Others simply do not make enough money to have spare cash to spend on dividends. That does not necessarily mean they are bad shares to buy, but with a second income as my objective they would not be on my shopping list.

Instead, I would hunt for businesses that have a proven business model with strong profit potential and that I expected to pay out dividends in future.

Past performance is not a guarantee of what happens next, so I would not just focus on a company’s dividend history. I would dig into its accounts and look at the free cash flows it is set to generate. They are what enable a business to pay cash to shareholders.

Long-term income

At first, I would err on the side of caution. Over time, as I became a more experienced investor, I might broaden my horizons. But the stock market can be a risky place, so I would focus on putting my £3-a-day to good work without letting greed push me into overly risky investment choices.

Partly that would involve me diversifying across a range of companies. But key to my success (or failure) would be my selection of companies. I would stick to ones I understood and that I felt offered the prospect of decent reward relative to risk.

How much I might earn depends on the amount I invest and the average dividend yield. Investing my first year’s savings at an average yield of 5%, for example, I ought to earn around £55 in annual dividends.

That would be welcome pocket money but not really a second income. As a long-term investor though, if I kept saving regularly and chose shares well, hopefully the dividends would start to pile up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5,000 snapping up these 5 FTSE 250 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks a handful of FTSE 250 shares he'd be happy to pack into his stocks portfolio, given their…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy dividend shares instead of starting my own business?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of putting his money to work in dividend shares rather than using it…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still cheap at £10? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

There's been a near doubling in the price of BAE Systems shares over the past two years. Do they offer…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Why is the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Friday morning saw the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soar by over a third. Our writer explains why, and whether he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

abrdn shares yield 7%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently sport a dividend yield that's around twice the FTSE 100’s. Are they a great buy for income…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is rising. Is the stock worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since the oil price crash of 2020, Shell’s share price has more than doubled. Is it worth investing in the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better tech stock buy: MercadoLibre vs AMD

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two tech stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith cuts through the waffle and explains the steps and numbers involved in turning an ISA into a passive…

Read more »