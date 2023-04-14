I’d invest £1,000 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build a £1,000 annual dividend income

By putting aside a regular sum to invest, our author hopes to turn his Stocks and Shares ISA into a four-figure income machine.

With a new year for contributing to a Stocks and Shares ISA under way, could now be the time for me to rethink my approach? At the moment, I target both growth and income in my ISA. But if I wanted to try and use it as a vehicle to start generating a four-figure annual passive income, I think I could.

In fact, I reckon I could do that by investing £1,000 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA in the current tax year. Here is how I would go about that.

Getting ready to invest

First things first. I would start by setting up a Stocks and Shares ISA. Then I would put £1,000 into it each month in the current tax year, starting this month. That would mean that a year from now, I would have an ISA with £12,000 inside it.

That money would be the basis of my income plan. By investing it I would hope to earn dividend income. But I do not need to wait until I have £12,000 saved up to do that. I could start this month, with my first £1,000.

Buying dividend shares

Investing £12,000 over the coming year is one thing – but how could I do that to target an annual dividend income of £1,000?

That comes down to dividend yield.

To earn that much in dividends from £12,000, I would need to invest it at an average yield of around 8.4%. But simply looking at yield could lead me to walk straight into yield traps. That is a share with a high yield that turns out to be unsustainable. The dividend is cut – and the share price falls too, as a result. Ferrexpo is an example of that happening in the past couple of years.

So I always look for great businesses selling at attractive share prices. Only if I find such an opportunity do I then consider its dividend yield.

Target yield

To help reduce my risk, I would invest my Stocks and Shares ISA in a diversified portfolio of shares. That has another advantage, which is that with a variety of shares I do not need all of them to match my target yield. As long as the average yield comes out at 8.4% or higher, it does not matter that some of the shares I buy offer less than that.

So, if I bought shares like M&G, with its 10% yield, and Henderson Far East Income (9.1%), I could still hit my target average while also investing in lower-yielding shares like Legal & General (7.4%).

Sometimes a sector is seen to be risky, pushing down share prices. That can mean yields go higher.

Right now quite a few high-yield UK shares are in the financial services sector, as investors perceive risks from a weak economy eating into profits. So, as well as diversifying my Stocks and Shares ISA across different companies, I would also make sure to spread my exposure across a range of sectors.

