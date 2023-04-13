Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500?

Should I invest in the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500?

Both the FTSE 100 and its US counterpart offer investors a quick and easy way to diversify their portfolios. But which index looks the better buy today?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love to buy individual stocks, but I can see why index investing has some advantages. The main one is that I’m able to invest in all the stocks in, say, the FTSE 100 without having to pick and choose. This would give me instant diversification in one fell swoop.

One of the most popular indexes in the world is the S&P 500. This collection of companies has generally outperformed the UK stock market for decades now.

However, the FTSE 100 is cheaper and pays a much higher dividend than the S&P 500. So which one should I invest in? Let’s explore.

The Footsie

London’s blue-chip index hit a new all-time high of over 8,000 points back in February. Then a handful of banks ran into trouble at the beginning of March and the FTSE 100 sold off.

However, now the dust has started to settle and a full banking meltdown looks unlikely, and the Footsie has bounced back. In fact, since its March low, it has risen over 6%.

Below is the index’s performance versus the S&P 500 over four time periods.

TimeframeFTSE 100 S&P 500
6 months+14.2%+11.5%
1 year+3.2%-8.0%
3 years+35.5%+42.3%
5 years+7.7%+54.0%

These returns don’t factor in dividends, which make the FTSE 100 so attractive to many investors. That’s because it currently yields an average 3.5%, which is about double the yield of the S&P 500.

However, this high yield does hint at a perceived weakness of the FTSE 100. This is that it’s heavily skewed towards ‘old-world’ companies, such as dividend-paying miners and oil giants.

Indeed, UK-focused fund manager Nick Train recently said the UK was a “backwater” of global markets. Ouch!

The strategy I settled upon a few years ago is similar to Train’s. I cherry-pick what I consider to be the best 20% or so of companies in the FTSE 100 and hold these as large positions. I don’t bother with the index because around half of it doesn’t appeal to me.

The S&P 500

As the name implies, the S&P 500 tracks more stocks than the FTSE 100. That means if I picked the best 20% here I’d end up with 100+ stocks in my portfolio. I consider that far too many for me to follow.

So, in theory, I see much more value in utilising an S&P 500 index fund. I’d get instant exposure to the fortunes of hundreds of powerful global companies.

My concern though is that it’s very tech-heavy, with Apple having an approximate 7% weighting. Other mega-caps include Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet, and Amazon. In fact, just these four shares make up around 20% of the index.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway, which is also quite heavily represented, also has a massive stake in Apple. And the iPhone-maker is also in my own portfolio, as is Alphabet (a recent addition last month).

So, for me, there’s a risk of portfolio overconcentration (particularly in Apple) were I also to invest in the S&P 500.

Therefore I’m going to keep investing in individual stocks from both indexes, whenever I identify timely opportunities. This strategy has served me well for many years now. And, as the old saying goes, if something ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock I’m buying to boost my monthly income

| Stephen Wright

With a 5% dividend yield and a strong track record of increasing payments, Stephen Wright is buying Realty Income shares…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,300 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking to Charlie Munger to help him figure out which stocks to buy in his Stocks and…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,802 shares of this UK stock for a £1k second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright would invest £12,719 in a UK brick company to start earning a second income. With demand well above…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Is the Darktrace share price set to soar in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The Darktrace share price has crashed in the past two years. But the latest quarterly update doesn't look too bad…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why I won’t buy Rolls-Royce shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

I see a lot that I like about Rolls-Royce shares at the moment, after a turnaround year in 2022. So…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares at record highs! Should I buy in before it’s too late?

| John Fieldsend

The rise and rise of BAE Systems shares has made shareholders a lot of money. Should I pick up a…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Persimmon stock: a once-in-a-decade chance to pick up cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Over a decade ago, Persimmon stock hit a low point before recovering to give its shareholders superb gains. Here's why…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

As food prices soar, I’m looking at FTSE 100 supermarket stocks   

| Mark Tovey

Sainsbury’s trounced Tesco’s in one little-discussed cost control measure last year. So should I buy the FTSE 100 supermarket chain…

Read more »