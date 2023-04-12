Home » Investing Articles » Could these 2 high-yielding shares give me a second income of £157 a month?

Could these 2 high-yielding shares give me a second income of £157 a month?

Our writer considers whether it’s possible to use his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a second income adding up to £1,880 a year.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To help me cope with the cost-of-living crisis, a second income is appealing to me. My portfolio already contains a number of good dividend stocks, but there’s always room for more. Due to their high yields, two shares have caught my eye. Should I buy them?

Read all about it

Reach (LSE:RCH) owns 130 newspapers and magazines, including the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Manchester Evening News. It says 20% of UK adults will have read at least one of its titles during the past month.

But it has struggled recently due to the economic slowdown. Advertising revenues have fallen and Reach has suffered a £40m increase in newsprint costs. Despite this, it made an operating profit of £70m on sales of £601m in 2022.

However, disappointing trading updates and a gloomy outlook have caused the share price to fall by 60%+ during the past year.

But Reach continues to pay a healthy dividend. In 2022, it paid 7.34p a share — 19.5% more than in 2018.

The combination of a good dividend and falling share price means it now yields over 10%.

On point

Paypoint (LSE:PAY) is another company affected by the squeeze on incomes. It provides payment services to individuals and businesses. It also helps collect the TV licence fee. The company operates from 63k sites across the UK.

Its share price has fallen by over 55% since its peak in January 2020 and turnover last year was nearly a third lower than in 2018.

Measure / Financial Year (31 March)20182019202020212022
Revenue (£m)213.5211.6144.3127.5145.1
Operating profit (£m)53.454.050.522.350.6
Profit after tax (£m)43.044.440.015.939.5

However, it’s forecast to pay a dividend of 37.9p per share this year — it was 35p in 2022 and 32.2p in 2021. If this prediction is correct, the shares would yield over 8%.

Another income

Like everyone else, I can invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA in this tax year. Any capital gains and dividend income won’t be taxed.

If I were to split this allowance equally between the two stocks, I could generate an additional income of £157 per month. But should I?

StockInvestment (£)Dividend yield (%)Possible annual dividend (£)Possible monthly dividend (£)
Reach10,00010.51,05088
Paypoint10,0008.383069
Combined20,0009.41,880157

Decision time

Historically, journalists have been well rewarded, including generous guaranteed pensions. Although most of these schemes have now been closed to new members, existing obligations must be met.

In the past two years, Reach has paid nearly £120m into its legacy schemes. During this period, the cash generated from operating activities was only £104m. Last year’s dividend will cost £23m — more than its operating cash flow for 2022.

Because of this pressure on its cash, I can’t see Reach’s dividend being sustained at current levels.

As for Paypoint, the company isn’t growing. It recently bought Appreciate Group — a Christmas savings club and gift card business — for £83m. Last year, Appreciate made an operating profit of £6m on sales of £386m. I don’t think this acquisition is going to radically transform the fortunes of the enlarged group.

Therefore, as attractive as the yields might be for these two stocks, I won’t invest in either. The returns on offer are generous, partly because of the decline in their share prices. But I see little in the short term that’s going to reverse the downward trend.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

7.2% and 5.6% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE index shares seem too cheap to miss at first glance. But could these passive income stocks end up…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming and I’m desperate to buy cheap FTSE 100 stocks before they rocket

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of attractively priced stocks today and I'd like to buy them before the next leg…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

8% yield! 1 of the top dividend shares to buy in April

| Kevin Godbold

Although high yields can be a warning sign, sometimes it’s worth looking closely at big dividend shares to consider buying…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Alibaba stock?

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best takes a closer look at Alibaba stock, and as the business splits into six units, whether it could…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Tesla stock is down 15% in 6 months. Will price cuts reverse this trend?

| James Beard

With a view to buying Tesla stock, our writer assesses how the recently announced price cuts will impact on the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is the THG share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The THG share price has been gaining ground in 2023, and I wonder if it might be a good time…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Down 99%! Should I buy this penny stock owned by Shell?

| Mark Tovey

Shell is invested in UK car start-up Cazoo, which has lost 99% of its value. Should I add this battered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Growth Shares

How the stock market is presenting some once-in-a-decade gems

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews two sectors in the stock market that were heavily impacted by the pandemic, and why he likes…

Read more »