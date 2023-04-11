Home » Investing Articles » BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP.) shares have had a stellar run recently. Over the last year, they’ve climbed from 392p to 532p – a gain of around 36%.

Are they worth buying today? Let’s discuss.

Swimming in cash

There’s a lot to like about BP right now, to my mind. The company has momentum, for a start.

This is illustrated by its recent full-year 2022 results. For the 12 months, the oil giant posted an underlying replacement cost profit of $27.7bn versus $12.8bn a year earlier.

Surplus cash flow was $19.3bn, compared to $6.3bn in 2021. So the company is currently swimming in cash.

10% dividend increase

Secondly, the group is returning a significant amount of this cash to shareholders. For 2022, the energy giant declared a dividend of 24.08 cents per share, up 10% year on year. That equates to a yield of around 3.7% at the current share price.

It also announced a further $2.75bn share buyback. Buybacks tend to boost earnings per share over time.

We are delivering for our shareholders – with buybacks and a growing dividend. This is exactly what we said we would do and will continue to do – performing while transforming.

BP 2022 results

Stronger balance sheet

Third, its balance sheet is now much healthier than it was previously. Last year, the group was able to pay off a huge amount of debt. It ended the year with net debt of $21.4bn, compared to $30.6bn a year earlier.

Low valuation

Finally, the company’s valuation is still low. With analysts expecting BP to generate earnings per share of $1.01 this year, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 6.5. At that valuation, I see room for share price appreciation.

It’s worth noting here that analysts at Credit Suisse just raised their target price for BP shares to 630p, from 550p. That’s nearly 20% above the current share price.

Oil price uncertainty

Of course, the big risk here in the near term is oil prices, as these have a major impact on BP’s profits (and share price).

It’s hard to know where they’ll go from current levels. Recently, oil prices have moved higher after OPEC+ announced it would cut production.

But they could easily fall from here if economic conditions continue to weaken. And a significant fall in the price of oil would most likely hit the BP share price.

Looking further out, the firm’s shift to renewable energy is another risk to consider.

The aim is to become a clean energy company and the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy won’t be easy. There’s no guarantee it will be successful.

My view

Overall though, I think the shares look attractive today and I think they go higher from here. That said, there are probably a few other stocks I’d snap up before BP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 Tesco shares for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I want to build up some long-term passive income by investing in FTSE 100 shares. Today, I'm looking at one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could earn income of £2,000 a year from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I'm keen to generate the maximum possible income from this year's Stocks and Shares ISA. This 10% high-yielder is hard…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BT shares leap in 2023. Are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

Can BT shares get back to their previous level above 400p, and is the telecoms company a bargain after showing…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Hollywood Bowl shares to hold for a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer runs a rule over Hollywood Bowl shares after the company announced record H1 revenues. He likes the firm…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy Glencore shares before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares are moving after merger plans were floated. Even after a strong bull run, I still think there could…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing For Beginners

Is it finally time to add TUI shares to my watchlist?

| Stephen Wright

After a 12% pop last Thursday, are TUI shares poised to make a comeback? Or are the effects of the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

5 stocks I’d buy for a brand new 2023 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The new Stocks and Shares ISA year is here. With that, we have a whole new contribution limit to use,…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders…

Read more »