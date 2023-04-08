Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 is washed-up rubbish, right? Wrong!

The FTSE 100 is washed-up rubbish, right? Wrong!

The UK’s FTSE 100 has been a poor cousin of the US S&P 500 for many years. But while some global investors have given up on UK shares, I’ll keep buying.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, I’ve read many articles suggesting that the UK stock market is a dead end, backwater or graveyard for global investors. While the FTSE 100 does indeed contain many ‘old economy’ businesses, I’d largely disagree with this negative outlook.

Indeed, when I look at UK large-cap shares today, I see dozens of candidates for my family portfolio. To me, London-listed shares look unloved, unwanted — and unfairly cheap. One day, that might change.

What’s so bad about the FTSE 100?

One reason why the Footsie gets a bad press is its long-term underperformance against the US S&P 500 index. Here are the returns from both indices over five timescales:

IndexFTSE 100S&P 500
Three months+0.6%+4.7%
Six months+12.4%+14.4%
One year+1.6%-7.0%
Five years+5.1%+53.7%
Since 13 April 1984+585.6%+2,509.5%

Over four of these five periods (except one year), the S&P 500 has outperformed the FTSE 100. Furthermore, over the past 39 years, the American index has absolutely thrashed its British cousin.

Say I invested £1,000 into the Footsie and the S&P 500 almost 40 years ago. Today, my Footsie holding would be worth £6,856. Meanwhile, my US stock would be worth a whopping £26,095.

Clearly, I know which investment I’d prefer to have made back then. But hindsight is a wonderful thing, while past performance is no guide to future returns.

Now for two warnings

There are two major problems with my above analysis.

First, these returns ignore currency variations between the British pound and the US dollar. For instance, in April 1984, the GBP-USD pair stood at around $1.424. Today, it hovers around $1.242.

In other words, the pound is worth less against the dollar today than 39 years ago. This makes my dollar investment in the S&P 500 worth around 14.7% more today in my home currency.

The second problem is the above returns exclude cash dividends. In the US, most companies regard dividends as a poor use of their spare cash. Often, US corporations prefer to reinvest their profits into future growth.

Meanwhile, reinvested dividends are a major component of the long-term returns from UK shares. Today, the Footsie has a dividend yield of 3.7% a year, while the S&P 500’s cash yield is a mere 1.7% a year.

Nevertheless, after adjusting for currency fluctuations and dividends, it’s clear that the S&P 500 has beaten the FTSE 100 for most of my investing life (which began in 1986).

Why not own both?

Today, US stocks account for more than half (58%) of the global equity market. Also, at almost a quarter of world output, the US economy is the largest by far. So I’d be mad not to keep investing in the US, agreed?

In comparison, the UK stock market is valued at under £2.5trn, representing just 4.1% of total global equities currently. At end-1999, this proportion was 9.4%.

Even so, I’ll keep investing in undervalued and overlooked UK stocks, especially cheap FTSE 100 shares. Why? Because the Footsie trades on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4 and a tasty earnings yield of 8.1%. And as a lifelong bargain hunter, I love buying both stocks and socks at discount prices!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares for dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares seems to offer a winning blend of growth, value and income. But is the recovering FTSE 100 engineer…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£9,271! Why early bird Stocks and Shares ISA investors are ‘wiser’

| Royston Wild

Investing earlier in a Stocks and Shares ISA can make a big difference to an investor's long-term wealth. And these…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using this Warren Buffett tactic as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Using one technique from legendary investor Warren Buffett, our writer hopes to improve his long-term performance in the stock market.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

After big falls, these FTSE 100 stocks look dirt-cheap!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top FTSE 100 stocks to buy after the recent market correction saw some…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares dived 20%, but are now bouncing back!

| Cliff D'Arcy

As panic swept the banking world, Lloyds shares plunged by 20% In under six weeks. The stock has rebounded, but…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Are we seeing a huge passive income opportunity in the UK stock market?

| Kevin Godbold

It often takes an uncertain outlook to create stock market bargains leading to big dividend yields ideal for passive income.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

8.1% dividend yield! Should I buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock paying shareholders an impressive 8.1% dividend yield. Is…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’d set up a lifelong passive income by spending £10 a week on shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest a steady tenner each week in the stock market to build passive income streams.

Read more »