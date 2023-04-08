Home » Investing Articles » I’d set up a lifelong passive income by spending £10 a week on shares

I’d set up a lifelong passive income by spending £10 a week on shares

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d invest a steady tenner each week in the stock market to build passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is money I earn without having to work for it. That may sound like a fantasy but, in fact, it is a practical financial technique used by millions of people.

For example, my approach to earning passive income consists of building up a portfolio of shares I hope will pay me dividends in future. Dividends are spare money a business has generated that it chooses to pay out to shareholders.

I like this approach because I can use whatever spare funds I have based on my own financial circumstances to benefit from the business success of large, blue-chip names.

Here is how I would put such a plan into action if I had £10 a week to spend on it.

Getting ready to invest

My first move would be to set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

I could start putting my regular £10 into that immediately, so that once I had saved enough and identified some shares I wanted to buy, I would be ready to act.

Saving a tenner a week would give me £520 a year to invest. I think the discipline of regular saving could also help me build up healthy financial habits.

Choosing shares to buy

Next would be to find dividend shares I wanted to own. Not all companies pay dividends, even if they have done so in the past. This year, for example, Direct Line suddenly axed its shareholder payout.

That helps explain why I always diversify my portfolio across a variety of businesses. But I also do my own research and try to find attractively priced shares I think could offer me strong passive income prospects.

Part of that involves finding firms I think have a long-term competitive advantage in an area I expect to see ongoing customer demand. Consumer goods firm Unilever is an example. There is only one Marmite (no matter what proud Aussies may claim about their local equivalent, Vegemite), meaning the brand’s owner Unilever has pricing power. It can charge a premium for the dark yeast extract and many loyal customers will still be willing to pay the price.

But just finding a business that looks set to keep generating healthy profits does not mean I will buy its shares. Some successful companies like Google owner Alphabet reinvest profits in their business rather than paying them out as dividends. I own Alphabet shares, for their growth potential. But if my focus was on maximising my passive income, I would not choose to buy them.

Price also matters. Even a strong business can be overpriced. Paying too much for a share can be a poor investment, even if the company performs well in future.

Dividend yields

The price I pay also matters because it helps determine my dividend yield. Yield is basically the dividends I earn each year expressed as a percentage of what I pay.

If I invest £520 at a 5% yield, for example, I will hopefully earn £26 in annual passive income.

Over time this could grow – I will still be contributing weekly while shares I already own may raise their dividends. Some may cut them too, but by diversifying among carefully chosen, promising businesses I could hopefully earn income for decades to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield from FTSE 100 stalwart! Too good to be true?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock that is currently offering a sizeable 7.6% dividend…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Will rising interest rates push share prices down? Stephen Wright thinks they might, but he believes now could be the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the stock market correction that impacted financial stocks more…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 ETFs I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way to invest in mega-trends and diversify a portfolio. Here's three that I'd…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I’d buy to hold until 2033!

| Royston Wild

I believe these penny shares could deliver fantastic shareholder returns over the long term. Give me a few minutes to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

5.5% dividend yield! Here are the BT dividend forecasts for 2024 and 2025

| Royston Wild

Dividend forecasts for BT suggest it should keep paying above-average rewards to shareholders. Or is this just wishful thinking?

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in April

| Alan Oscroft

In April, we'll have updates coming our way from some of our most popular companies. These FTSE 100 shares could…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 bank stocks I just bought

| Stephen Wright

Which bank shares has Stephen Wright been buying this week? Lloyds? Barclays? Or is he looking for something based outside…

Read more »