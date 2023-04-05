Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares bargain buys at under 50p?

Are Lloyds shares bargain buys at under 50p?

Despite a strong start to 2023, Lloyds shares have struggled in recent weeks. They’re now below 50p and this Fool has them on his buy list.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite a strong start to the year, Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have struggled in recent times following the issues we’ve seen in the financial sector and the impact they’ve had on investors’ confidence.

In the last month alone, the stock has dropped by over 6%. More widely, the last five years have been pretty bleak, with the FTSE 100 bank down over 25%.

Despite this, with the stock trading hands below the 50p mark, I think now could be a smart time to snap up some shares. Here’s why.

Rate hikes

While inflation has wreaked havoc in the market for the last year or so, Lloyds has benefited from the rises in interest rates that have been put in place as a result.

With inflation continuing its surge in the UK (figures for February came in hotter than expected), the Bank of England has been tightening its monetary policy, with the base rate now at 4.25%.

Lloyds has been a beneficiary of this, as higher rates have allowed the bank to charge customers more when borrowing. For 2022, its underlying net interest income jumped by 18%. And with the Bank expected to hike rates until at least the summer, Lloyds should continue to reap the rewards.

Inflation concerns

That said, higher inflation isn’t all good news for the business.

First, with inflation still sitting above 10%, the UK is faced with the constant threat of a recession. Clearly, this wouldn’t be good news for Lloyds. And with its sole focus on the UK, it’s at risk more than many of its competitors.

Second, while it’s benefited from the BoE’s actions, higher rates mean it’s more likely that customers might default on loan payments. Again, this could have a detrimental impact on Lloyds’ performance in the near future.

The positives

Despite this, there are still plenty of reasons to like Lloyds.

The stock offers a dividend yield of nearly 5%. And with inflation not expected to fall back to average levels until later this year, the passive income generated from investing in it could come in handy.

The stock also looks cheap to me. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of under 7, which is around half that of the FTSE 100 average.

On top of this, I also think the business is safe from the troubles we’ve seen in the past few weeks with other banks. Its CET1 ratio, which compares its capital against its risk-weighted assets, sits at 14.1%, above its 12.5% target.

Lloyds also has plenty of cash available, highlighted by its recent announcement of a £2bn buyback scheme.

So is the stock a bargain?

At under 50p, are Lloyds shares a bargain in that case? I think so.

The bank is set to continue to profit in the months ahead if interest rates continue to rise. And with its strong dividend yield and low valuation, I deem it a smart buy.

I already own Lloyds shares. And while I’d be keen to top up my holdings at its current price of 48p, I don’t have the spare cash at the moment. Should this change in the near future, I’ll most certainly be rushing to buy some more shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the Aston Martin share price ever get back to the IPO level?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the Aston Martin share price since the IPO in 2018 and explains why there's good reason for…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think can beat the market

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons this pair of FTSE 250 shares could be set to do well in the coming five to…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP is one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100. Am I buying?

| John Fieldsend

Oil and gas multinational BP's stock looks extremely cheap right now. Is this a rare chance for me to pick…

Read more »

tesla cars line up
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m watching Tesla stock

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best investigates why market favourite Tesla stock could have plenty of reasons to grow further in 2023, and explains…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Time for some last-minute ISA bargains in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks real estate and banks are sectors to look at with just hours left to add cash to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Lindsell Train Global Equity still a good investment for an ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Lindsell Train Global Equity fund is owned by many ISA and SIPP investors. Here, Edward Sheldon provides a review…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock tanked in March and I just bought it while it’s cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been buying a FTSE 100 stock that was hammered in March. He expects it to rebound in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I think this is Warren Buffett’s best stock

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s incredible track record investing in companies makes his portfolio worth a look. Here’s what I think is his…

Read more »