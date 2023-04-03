Home » Investing Articles » With a market-beating 8% dividend yield, should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares?

With a market-beating 8% dividend yield, should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares?

With signs that the housing market could be turning a corner, Andrew Mackie examines the prospects in 2023 for the Taylor Wimpey share price.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) share price has been rising over the past few months. Year-to-date it’s up 19%. With signs that consumer confidence toward the housing market is improving, is now the time for me to invest?

Year of two halves

In the first six months of 2022, the housing market was performing strongly. Buoyant house price inflation had been fuelled by the after-effects of pandemic-driven stimulus, and a low interest rate environment meaning cheap mortgages.

But the second half saw changes. In September, on the back of the disastrous mini-Budget, mortgage rates that had began to rise more quickly. This led Lloyds, the UK’s largest lender, to predict house price falls of up to 8%. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Wimpey’s share price plummeted.

Slow road to recovery

The latest housing survey by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, continues to provide a downbeat assessment. That said, it has begun to see signs of improvment in many key metrics.

New buyer enquiries rebounded significantly in February to a net balance of -29%, which compares to -45% in January. This figure was the least negative result since July last year.

The time taken to complete a sale continues to edge upwards, reaching 19 weeks. Looking ahead, sales are anticipated to slip over the next few months. But more tellingly, over 12 months, the sales outlook looks to be more stable.

As the macro-economic outlook has improved, last month Lloyds reined in its expectations for house-price inflation. In 2023, Its base case is for prices to fall 6.9%, with a further decline of 1.2% in 2024. Thereafter, it expects a slow recovery.

Would I buy Taylor Wimpey shares?

There are many good reasons for me to buy Taylor Wimpey shares. Firstly, although interest rates continue to rise, the pace of hikes is slowing considerably. That suggest to me that we’re likely at or near the peak of this rate hike cycle.

The company also supports a market-beating forward dividend yield of 8%. It has stress-tested this policy and continues to believe it could be maintained throughout the business cycle. This includes a scenario where average prices fall by 20% and volumes reduce by 30%.

The industry is underpinned by long-term structural growth drivers. Housebuilding in the UK continues to lag demand. Factors including planning laws acting as a brake on development ensure that demand will outstrip supply well in to the future.

However, despite all this, I remain deeply concerned about its share price in the short term. The true effects on the economy of unprecedented rate hikes are only now starting to become apparent.

The sales rate year-to-date is significantly below average. Potential buyers are grappling with issues related to affordability as well as the general cost of living. Only last week the Bank of England reported that mortgage approvals are at their lowest level since 2016, excluding the pandemic.

As the last few weeks has demonstrated, market sentiment can change very quickly. If prices were to fall by only single-digits, many of the price gains seen during the pandemic would remain intact. But set this against a reality of higher cost of capital, and the risks for me are just too great. For now, I won’t be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Older couple walking in park
Growth Shares

Here are 2 dirt-cheap FTSE gems with P/E ratios below 6!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals two well-known FTSE names that he feels are undervalued when looking at their price-to-earnings ratios right now.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here’s how ChatGPT might affect the Alphabet share price

| John Fieldsend

Microsoft just invested $10bn so it can use ChatGPT in its Bing search engine. Here’s what I think that will…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As the ISA deadline looms, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool believes that the Warren Buffett method can help him become rich and retire early. Here, he highlights some…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy in April

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy for April, including a double nomination for…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Kevin Godbold

The markets have been weak and there may be a better chance now of picking investment bargains for a long-term…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I put £500 in the FTSE 100, how much dividend income could I make?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines not only how much income he could generate from the FTSE 100, but also the potential of…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

2 unusually-high-yield stocks on my radar for April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about two stocks in the 9-11% dividend yield range that have fallen in value recently and now…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Small-Cap Shares

2 penny shares I’d like to supercharge my new ISA year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a penny share with two years of record revenue and another that invests in private UK…

Read more »