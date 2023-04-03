Home » Investing Articles » 8.6% dividend yield! Should investors buy this FTSE 100 stock today?

8.6% dividend yield! Should investors buy this FTSE 100 stock today?

This FTSE 100 share has a monster yield at the moment. Is it a great investment for income today? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 contains many high-yielding stocks at the moment. But not all of these stocks are worth buying.

Here, I’m going to put the spotlight on a Footsie stock with a yield of over 8% at present. Is it a good pick for income investors?

A monster yield

The stock I want to focus on today is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). It’s a leading tobacco company that owns a number of well-known brands including Lucky Strike, Dunhill, and Kool. A well-established, defensive FTSE 100 company, BAT is a reliable dividend payer that has been rewarding shareholders with big payouts for decades.

For 2022, it declared a total dividend of 230.9p, up 6% on the year before. That payout translates to a yield of around 8.1% at today’s share price. However, for 2023, analysts expect a payout of 245p per share. That takes the yield here to a whopping 8.6%.

Dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings to dividends) is projected to come in at around 1.6 this year. This suggests that the payout isn’t in any danger of being cut in the near term.

Worth buying?

An 8.6% dividend yield is no doubt attractive at first glance.

However, there’s more to a stock than just its yield. For example, we also need to look at things like the company’s valuation, its balance sheet, and its long-term growth prospects. Ultimately, we want to ensure that the stock isn’t at risk of a share price collapse.

Now, the valuation here is quite low at present. Currently, the shares trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) of just seven. I see that as an attractive valuation.

The balance sheet isn’t amazing though. At the end of 2022, BAT had adjusted net debt of £38.1bn on its books. That represented about three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA). This level of debt could become a bit of a problem now that interest rates are much higher.

As for growth, the outlook is a little murky, in my view. Today, governments are making life very difficult for tobacco companies by introducing new regulations designed to stop smoking. And the pressure on these companies may increase in the years ahead.

The firm is making a pivot towards less harmful products (its brands here include Vuse and Glo). But regulators are focused on these too. It’s worth noting here that analysts at JP Morgan just downgraded the stock from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’, stating that regulatory risks are building in the company’s Vapour division.

My view

Given the uncertainty over the company’s long-term growth prospects, British American Tobacco shares aren’t a buy for me today.

The yield here is attractive, for sure. However, all things considered, I think there are safer dividend stocks in the FTSE 100 index to buy today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Reckitt shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Reckitt shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin over the long term. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

NIO stock: a great investment at $10?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has fallen more than 80% from its highs. Is now a great time to invest in the EV…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the BAE Systems dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The BAE Systems dividend forecast indicates the shares could continue to provide attractive levels of income for investors in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Investing £10k in this stock could generate a ton of passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an under-the-radar UK stock with a high yield. He thinks it could be a great investment for…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Growth Shares

Here are 2 dirt-cheap FTSE gems with P/E ratios below 6!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals two well-known FTSE names that he feels are undervalued when looking at their price-to-earnings ratios right now.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here’s how ChatGPT might affect the Alphabet share price

| John Fieldsend

Microsoft just invested $10bn so it can use ChatGPT in its Bing search engine. Here’s what I think that will…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

With a market-beating 8% dividend yield, should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares?

| Andrew Mackie

With signs that the housing market could be turning a corner, Andrew Mackie examines the prospects in 2023 for the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As the ISA deadline looms, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool believes that the Warren Buffett method can help him become rich and retire early. Here, he highlights some…

Read more »