Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look a HSBC shares after the recent stock market correction. The banking giant is among his top picks right now.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

HSBC (LSE:HSBA) shares tanked in March along with other financial stocks. The correction was caused by concerns emanating from the US and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which had been compelled to sell bonds at losses.

So let’s take a look at its performance over the past year, and see what could be next for HSBC.

One year

Over 12 months, HSBC is up 5%. And if I had stayed invested for the entire 12 months, I would have received around 4% in dividends. So total returns of 9%. That’s not too bad at all.

However, this is only part of the story. That’s because HSBC, alongside other bank stocks, peaked in late February, early March, and plummeted after the SVB fiasco.

We’re now seeing some upward movement again. Investors are realising that big banks are a lot more secure than some had suggested.

The correction

HSBC was one of the biggest UK-based fallers during the correction, along with Standard Chartered and Barclays. At its nadir, the stock was down over 20%.

The correction stemmed from SVB and the notion that other banks had unrealised bond losses. SVB’s $21bn bond portfolio had a yield of 1.79% and a duration of 3.6 years.

The thing is, bond prices fall as yields rise. And interest rates have been rising — a lot — over the past 18 months.

But HSBC, like any bank, doesn’t need to disclose these unrealised losses on bonds. Moreover, the bank isn’t over exposure to one sector — SVB was a tech financier — and depositors aren’t clamouring for their money back.

As such, there is no need to sell loss-making bonds. Instead, these bonds will likely be held through to maturity.

Buying the dip

I’ve been topping up on HSBC with the share price falling. The stock currently trades with a price-to-earnings of just nine, and offers a 5% dividend yield. In terms of valuation, that’s a little above some of the UK-focused banks, but it reflects HSBC’s focus on higher growth markets, including China.

I still think it’s great value. Higher interest rates are major reason for my optimism here.

Right now, it’s possible that rates are getting a little too high for banks, in the UK and elsewhere in the world. When rates are uncomfortably high, borrowers struggle and debt can turn bad. This is why impairment charges were so high over the last year, as individuals and companies alike faced financial challenges amid rising borrowing costs.

However, the medium-term forecast, in the UK at least, is to see interest rates fall to more manageable levels. For many banks, the ideal central bank rate would be around 2-3%. This is where net interest margins remain elevated but impairment charges should be lower.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Standard Chartered Plc. . The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in NatWest shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in NatWest shares one year ago would have been a shrewd one. The…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

UK shares: has avoiding a recession triggered a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Could news of Britain avoiding a recession be an opportunity to buy some of the worst-performing UK shares? Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy before the recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top stocks to buy after the recent stock market correction that saw several…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Value hunting after the stock market correction! 3 huge opportunities

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three stocks that are trading at discounts following the stock market correction. He believes this is…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Value alert! Lloyds shares trade at just 6.5 times earnings

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the stock pushed downwards in recent weeks. The bank…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Investors should snap up bank stocks for supercharged passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why buying financial stocks now could help investors supercharge their passive income generation after the market…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 stocks investors can buy now for a second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three of his favourite dividend-paying stocks that can help investors secure a second income from their…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett principles I’m using to invest in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has had a spectacularly successful investment career. By applying some of his principles, our writer hopes he can…

Read more »