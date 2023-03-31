Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

2 UK shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

Christopher Ruane owns this duo of UK shares and plans to hang on to them for the long term. Why does he like these investments so much?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK economy grew in the final quarter of last year and avoided a recession. But business and investor sentiment remains fragile. That helps explain why some London-listed companies continue to trade on attractive valuations. Buying such cheap UK shares could help me build wealth over the long term — but I do not just focus on price. I am looking for deep value by investing in companies I think have great prospects.  

Here are two I have bought and have no plans to sell.

JD Sports

One of the success stories of UK retail over the past couple of decades has been JD Sports (LSE: JD). Not only has it honed a highly successful business model in Britain, it has replicated it internationally and built a massive global business.

In fact, what other retailers see as threats, JD has seized as opportunities. It has expanded significantly online to sell to its digitally savvy customer base. But at the same time, JD has proven its worth as a classic physical retailer. Indeed, it plans to open several hundred new shops annually over the next five years.

Other plans include targeting double-digit percentage revenue growth and achieving operational cash generation of £1bn annually. That is not the same as earnings (in a company’s cash flow statement, operating cash flows can be eaten into or boosted by investment and financing cash flows).

But cash flows are important and I think the projection helps show why JD Sports shares strike me as good value right now. With a market capitalisation of £9bn at the moment, the company is trading on around nine times projected operating cash flows. I see that as cheap.

Risks and downside

What about the possible risks involved?

Rapid expansion could increase costs, hurting profitability. The company may also stumble with international expansion, as many UK retailers have done before it.

But I remain upbeat about the proven potential of JD Sports.

In the past decade, the shares have soared over 25 times. In other words, investing under £40 a decade ago, I could have bought shares now worth £1,000. Historical performance is not a guide to what happens next, but it underlines the impressive recent performance of the company.

British American Tobacco

Another of the UK shares I plan to hold for many years sells something far less healthy than sportswear. British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) is heavily reliant on selling cigarettes. As demand for them declines, I expect sales to be hurt.

The company does have some flexibility to try to offset that by increasing its prices. The addictive nature of nicotine and a range of premium brands like Lucky Strike give the company pricing power.

What I think sometimes goes unappreciated, though, is just how big the company’s cigarette business still is. Last year it sold over 10bn cigarettes per week on average. The market is in decline, but I think it has a long way to run yet.

The manufacturer is also developing its non-cigarette business quickly. That ought to break even next year and could end up contributing significantly to its huge cash flow generation. The company raised its dividend yet again this year and now yields 7.8%. I plan to hold it in my portfolio of UK shares for many years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Are FTSE retail stocks screaming buys in April?

| John Choong

Despite fears of an impending recession, FTSE retail stocks have been performing thus far in 2023. Should I buy more…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

I just bought more Superdry shares. Why?

| Christopher Ruane

Superdry shares have lost over 90% of their value over the past few years. So why has this writer recently…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

After diving 16% in 2 months, I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have lost around a sixth of their value since 2 February. After being a brutal bear about…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is Computacenter stock an overlooked gem?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK tech company just announced profits last year of around a quarter of a billion pounds. Should Computacenter shares…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock just crashed 36%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in this FTSE 250 company more than halved this morning, before rebounding this afternoon. What caused this crash and…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 57% this year, are boohoo shares headed to £1?

| Christopher Ruane

Shareholder Christopher Ruane considers whether the surge in boohoo shares could keep on going -- and how he ought to…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Growth Shares

Why has the NCC share price plummeted?

| Christopher Ruane

The NCC share price plummeted by over a third on Friday. Christopher Ruane explains why and considers whether he ought…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Games Workshop shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James J. McCombie

Games Workshop shares are up 1,402% over 10 years, and I think that's a great example of why I should…

Read more »