Home » Investing Articles » 5 takeaways from Fundsmith’s annual meeting

5 takeaways from Fundsmith’s annual meeting

Fundsmith’s annual shareholder meeting always provides plenty of insights for investors. Here are some takeaways from this year’s event.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in late February, Fundsmith held its annual shareholders’ meeting with portfolio manager Terry Smith. A video recording of the event can now be found on YouTube.

Lacking the time to watch the video (it’s over an hour long)? Don’t worry. Here are five key takeaways from this year’s event.

New holdings

Let’s start with the stocks Fundsmith bought and sold in 2022. It purchased four new stocks for his fund: software company Adobe, weighing instruments specialist Mettler-Toledo, elevator manufacturer Otis, and tech giant Apple.

Meanwhile, he sold five stocks throughout the year: Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks, Kone, Intuit and PayPal.

Why Terry Smith bought Apple stock

At the meeting, Smith elaborated on why he bought and sold all of the stocks listed above. But the most interesting commentary, to my mind, was on Apple.

For a long time, Smith avoided Apple shares as he believed the company may go the same way as Nokia. However, he recently changed his mind, due to the growth of Apple’s Services division. This now accounts for about 25% of revenues and is very profitable for the company.

It’s worth noting however that Fundsmith hasn’t yet established a full-sized position in Apple. That’s because the stock has risen above Smith’s target price ($125 when he first started buying it).

Smith is hoping the Apple share price will come down so that he can buy more shares.

Fundsmith’s cheapest stock

Moving on from the purchases and sales, one of the most interesting parts of the event for me was when Smith was asked what Fundsmith stock he sees as most undervalued at present.

His answer? Meta Platforms: “I think it’s the cheapest stock we own,” he said.

Smith noted that Meta traded on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 at the time and said if the tech company was to stop spending on the metaverse, it would actually trade on a single-digit P/E ratio.

One Smith wants to buy

Another interesting part was when Smith was asked about stocks he would like to buy. Here, his colleague Julian Robins highlighted Dutch company Adyen, which provides payments solutions to a wide range of blue-chip organisations globally.

As for why the fund hasn’t bought the payments stock yet, Robins said it was too expensive right now (it trades on a P/E ratio of around 60).

Patience is key

And this brings me to my last takeaway. Throughout the meeting, the concept of patience was discussed on a number of occasions.

Both Smith and Robins made it very clear they are willing to wait for a company to trade at an attractive valuation before they invest.

One reason we have achieved what we have achieved is that we have been good at being patient with these expensive stocks.

Fundsmith Head of Research Julian Robins

I think there’s an important lesson for investors here (myself included). Ultimately, patience can play a key role in investment success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Intuit, PayPal and Fundsmith. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Meta Platforms, and PayPal. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,115 shares of this stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to earn £1,000 a year in passive income, I could achieve that figure through owning shares in…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

8% yield! Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they go ex-dividend?

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares are about to go ex-dividend. With that in mind, should I buy the housebuilder's stock for its…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

boohoo shares: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares are down 40% over 12 months, but there are signs they're bouncing back from a five-year low. Could…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Are Yalla shares hugely undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should consider Yalla shares with the company’s enterprise value sitting at just two times…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Collective

Can you really afford to retire seriously early?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Forget 66 or so: for the FIRE crowd, early retirement means retiring in your 40s or 50s. The problem: what…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap BP shares today?

| Matthew Dumigan

After a bumper 2022 performance, I think buying BP shares for my portfolio would be a smart move to build…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How to make money from FTSE 100 shares

| Alan Oscroft

Here's why volatile FTSE 100 shares, just like we're seeing right now, are exactly what long-term investors should be hoping…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

A falling yield? Here’s the HSBC dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the HSBC dividend forecast for this year and next, flagging up that everything might not be as…

Read more »