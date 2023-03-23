Home » Investing Articles » Value Shares » If I’d invested £1,000 in Sainsbury’s shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Sainsbury’s shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

Sainsbury’s is one of the FTSE’s few supermarket shares. So, how much would I have if I’d bought its stock at the start of the year?

John Choong
Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY) is one of the FTSE 100‘s most popular shares. This is because it’s one of the few UK supermarket stocks available to trade on the public market. With that in mind, how much better off would I be had I bought the stock earlier this year?

A whole basket of returns

If I’d invested £1,000 just under three months ago, the retail stock would’ve generated a return of approximately 17% on my investment. This translates to roughly a profit of £117, excluding broker fees and/or capital gains tax.

MetricsSainsbury’s shares
Amount invested£1,000
Stock growth17%
Total dividendsN/A
Total return£1,170
Data source: Sainsbury’s

Given the time frame and wider performance of the stock market, Sainsbury’s shares have actually generated a rather large return. The FTSE 100 is flat, while the S&P 500 is only up 3% since January. Nonetheless, there are several reasons for the shares’ recent rally.

The first being that undervalued stocks got lots of attention at the start of the year as UK shares were recovering from the events of the mini budget in October. Sainsbury’s share price then got a further boost when Bestway bought a huge stake worth £250m in the company.

Investors are hoping that Bestway’s position could benefit JS given the former’s expertise in cutting costs. And with a strong Christmas update as well, sentiment continued to stay positive for the orange-labelled supermarket.

MetricsQ3 2023Q3 2022
Grocery5.6%12.5%
General merchandise4.6%-6.9%
Like-for-like sales (ex. fuel)5.9%-4.5%
Like-for-like sales (inc. fuel)6.8%0.6%
Data source: Sainsbury’s

Will there be a difference?

Having said that, Sainsbury’s shares may find it difficult to make such big gains moving forward — at least in the short term. The stock has been trading sideways since late January. Investors are cautious that the grocer may not be able to meet its improved outlook given the continued uptick in food inflation.

MetricsFY23 outlook
Profit before tax (PBT)£630m to £690m
Free cash flow£600m
Data source: Sainsbury’s

The shakiness surrounding the company’s market share isn’t entirely convincing either. This could indicate that customers are fleeing to discounters Aldi and Lidl, consequently depressing sales at Sainsbury’s.

Grocery Market Share.
Data source: Kantar

Are Sainsbury’s shares worth buying?

Putting that side, it must be said that the conglomerate has a stellar balance sheet, especially when compared to Tesco. Pair that with a healthy dividend yield of 4.1% and there’s an argument to be made that Sainsbury’s stock may be a better investment than its bigger counterpart.

Sainsbury's Financials.
Data source: Sainsbury’s

What’s more, it has got attractive valuation multiples — all of which are below the industry average, even after this year’s strong performance so far. That said, the stock has an average price target of £2.48. And with Sainsbury’s share price currently at £2.63, this puts it 6% above its target price.

MetricsSainsbury’sIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.81.4
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.20.3
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio10.513.4
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio0.20.4
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio13.712.4
Data source: Google Finance

This could mean that there’s more chance of the stock declining than rising further. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that brokers from Jefferies and JP Morgan remain ‘underweight’ on the stock.

The group could very well see further share-price gains in the medium term through better and more efficient cost savings, especially now that Bestway is on board. Additionally, the retailer’s Argos division could expand successfully and bring a strong and growing revenue stream while expanding margins.

However, I don’t see this happening any time soon. There doesn’t seem to be catalysts pointing towards a meaningful growth in market share nor earnings. As such, if I’d bought Sainsbury’s shares at the start of the year, I would be looking to sell them for a profit given the limited growth potential, and reinvest in a different British stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

