Home » Investing Articles » With inflation falling to 2.9%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

With inflation falling to 2.9%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

Inflation is predicted to plunge in 2023, but how can investors use Warren Buffett’s investment strategy to capitalise on this recovery?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is arguably one of the most successful and experienced investors alive today. And in the current stock market environment, following his guidance could keep investors on the path to long-term wealth creation.

After all, he’s been through multiple corrections, crashes, and periods of high inflation before, each time coming out richer, amassing a $100bn net worth in the process.

What’s more, the current window of opportunity might be closing. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) recently made a prediction that the UK economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. And inflation is expected to drop from 10.1% to 2.9% by the end of this year.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at Buffett’s strategy for inflation investing to capitalise on the momentum of the seemingly-looming recovery.

He loves cash

In small amounts, inflation can help stimulate economic growth. But when inflation is too high, the cost of everything begins to climb. This is reflected in rising electricity, gas, food, mortgage bills and other expenses for consumers. For businesses, it emerges in areas like raw materials, manufacturing, and logistical costs.

As household budgets and profit margins get tighter, achieving growth becomes challenging. And for firms lacking robust cash flows, seeking external financing often becomes necessary. The only problem is that with rising interest rates, debt is becoming increasingly expensive. And with stock prices tanking, raising money through equity is hardly ideal either.

That’s why Buffett always seeks out companies that generate plenty of excess cash from operations. Even an unprofitable enterprise that generates positive free cash flow can be financially independent. Moreover, corporations with plenty of money can often steal market share from their struggling competitors, leading to far superior long-term returns for shareholders.

Inflation vs pricing power

To mitigate the impact of inflation, companies almost always try to pass on the increased cost to customers. But not every business has the pricing power to do so. For those lacking brand loyalty, or having low switching costs, price hikes are often dictated by what competitors are doing. And that can make raising prices quite challenging.

So it’s no surprise that Buffett loves companies that have the power to set their own prices without risking losing custom to rivals. It’s no accident that Apple, a company with bucketloads of pricing power, is the largest position in Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio.

Taking a step back

When it comes to investing, there are never any guarantees. Some of the best businesses in the world have seen their valuations slashed in the last 12 months. And this downward momentum may continue, even in portfolios using Buffett’s inflation investing strategy.

However, while there are other factors to consider, excess cash flow and pricing power are two traits proven to improve the odds of achieving long-term success. And when combined with clever tricks like diversification and pound-cost averaging, investors can capitalise on the recent volatility while keeping risk in check.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Collective

What a 73-year-old Japanese cinema classic reminds us about investing

| Owain Bennallack

There are many ways to look at any potential investment.

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy high-yield dividend shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the OBR saying the UK economy will back at pre-pandemic levels next year, investors could be up against the…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How to make passive income for life with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can help to build a lifelong passive income. Our writer looks at his plan of action that can…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

9.64%! The reason why I plan to keep investing in UK stocks

| Royston Wild

Forget about savings accounts! I think investing in UK stocks remains the best way for me to create impressive and…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares, 1 reason to sell

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have doubled in the space of six months. Here's why there now appears more reasons to buy this…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Value Shares

3 Warren Buffett tips on how to invest in banks

| John Choong

As one of the greatest investors to have ever lived, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to invest in bank…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| James J. McCombie

I think these two growth stocks in industry leading positions have the potential to reward patient investors over the next…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains much lower than it was at the start of March. So should I snap it…

Read more »