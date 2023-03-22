Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Barclays shares in this banking crisis?

Should I buy Barclays shares in this banking crisis?

Amid the collapse of SVB, Barclays shares have suffered over the past couple of weeks. But could this be a buying opportunity?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse have led to a sell-off in many bank stocks. Barclays (LSE:BARC) has been no exception, falling 20% from its highs this year. But could this recent weakness be an opportunity for me to nab Barclays shares on the cheap?

Canary in the coal mine?

There’s certainly plenty of fear surrounding the financial sector. Nonetheless, the recent weakness in bank stocks could be seen as a bit of an overreaction for a number of reasons. This is especially the case with UK bank shares like Barclays.

First of all, British lenders have strict capital requirements. As such, their deposit base is, by nature, less risky than their fallen counterparts. That’s due to UK companies having less exposure to risk-weighted assets.

Barclays Shares - UK Banks Loan-to-Deposit Ratios.
Data sources: Lloyds, Barclays, NatWest, HSBC, Santander UK, Credit Suisse, SVB, Signature Bank

More importantly, the share of deposits from retail customers is much higher than commercial ones. Thus, a liquidity crisis is less likely to occur due to more funds being insured by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Banking on a backstop

Having said that, it hasn’t stopped Barclays shares from falling in recent weeks. Therefore, it’s been a relief to see the authorities step in to try to put a stop to the current situation.

The US Treasury is working on insuring all US bank deposits in an attempt to stop bank runs. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is working very closely with central banks from Europe, UK, Japan, Canada, and Switzerland by allowing them to borrow US dollars to shore up any liquidity issues.

Either way, Goldman Sachs has reiterated its stance that UK banks are resilient. This has been backed by the fact that the Bank of England hasn’t received any bids from local firms for US dollars to shore up liquidity.

Are Barclays shares about to fly?

On that basis, Barclays shares may be oversold and could soar from here. Nevertheless, the route back up may not be entirely smooth. That’s because there are other risks involved when it comes to investing in Barclays, such as its own regulatory issues that have long been its Achilles heel.

Additionally, raising capital in the future may not be as easy for the company. The evaporation of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds could deter fixed income investors from buying bank bonds. Hence, those buying Barclays stock may see their positions diluted if the conglomerate opts to raise capital via equity.

That said, it’s unlikely that the FTSE 100 stalwart requires financing for the foreseeable future. This is because of its healthy asset base and liquidity. In fact, it’s even reported an uptick in customer deposits since the start of the banking crisis, as customers flood to safer organisations to store their cash.

What’s more, with such cheap valuation multiples, it’s easy to see why brokers are so bullish on Barclays shares. Citi, UBS, and JP Morgan all have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock. And with an average target price of £2.43, there’s about a 70% upside from current levels.

MetricsBarclaysIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.30.7
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio4.59.1
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio4.76.0
Data source: Google Finance

Pair the above with a strong outlook and an eventual rebound in its investment banking division, and there are plenty of catalysts to push the stock upwards. For those reasons, I’ll be looking to buy Barclays shares for its cheap multiples, upside potential, and lucrative forward dividend yield of 6.1%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

When will UK bank shares recover?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that it will take time for UK bank shares to recover as confidence returns. But why does…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Forget a Cash ISA! I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn passive income for life

| John Fieldsend

If I had a £20,000 sum to invest, I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is a far better option…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

3 penny shares under 70p to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

When stock markets fall, penny shares can often drop the furthest. I've been examining AIM in search of today's best…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in ITV shares to earn a £100 monthly income

| Charlie Carman

ITV shares offer an attractive dividend yield. How many would our writer need to buy in order to secure a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Growth Shares

What’s all the fuss about with the Kodal share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith zones in on the Kodal share price, given the jump in recent months on the basis of securing…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

How could I become the next Warren Buffett?

| Gordon Best

There are many ways to succeed in the market, but investing legend Warren Buffett has been doing so for six…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

5 top value shares to buy in a stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

Watching the FTSE falling can give us sleepless nights. But I also see some attractive value shares for long-term investors.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares be the FTSE 100’s top performers in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have outpaced all other FTSE 100 stocks in 2023 so far. Can this stellar performance continue as the…

Read more »