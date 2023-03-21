Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

Should I buy cheap Lloyds shares as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

The Lloyds share price remains much lower than it was at the start of March. So should I snap it up for my UK shares portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 continues to bounce back as concerns over a fresh banking crisis recede. The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price for example is up 4.7% in Tuesday trading above 48p.

The Black Horse Bank continues to trade at a sizeable discount to levels recorded just a week ago, however. This suggests that this week’s rally could have further to run.

All things considered, Lloyds might look too good to miss for lovers of value stocks like me. The bank shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4 times for 2023. They also carry a juicy 6% dividend yield, well ahead of the 3.8% FTSE 100 average.

All things considered, Lloyds might look too good to miss for lovers of value stocks like me.

Cheap but risky

But on balance I believe Lloyds shares remain too risky, even at current prices. And I’m not even talking about the threat of contagion in the banking sector following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

At this stage a British banking disaster doesn’t look on the horizon. Encouragingly the Bank of England has claimed that “the UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound”.

I am worried about the potential fallout of the bank crisis on Lloyds’ profits, though. More specifically, policymakers may postpone or cancel further interest rate rises. Such a move could reduce the difference between the interest that banks charge borrowers and what they give to savers.

The Bank of England may continue to tighten policy given the prospect of enduring high inflation to the benefit of retail banks. But speculation is rising that rate hikes will come to an end to soothe market volatility.

A decision by policymakers could go either way. But this is just one several big risks to Lloyds’ earnings in the near term and beyond.

Other dangers to Lloyds

For one, banks are among the most cyclical companies out there. When economic conditions become challenging profits can fall off a cliff. Lloyds itself chalked up £1.5bn of loan impairments last year as consumers and businesses struggled.

Unfortunately economists expect the British economy to remain sickly for some time, too. The OECD, for example, expects UK GDP to shrink in 2023 and to rebound less than 1% next year.

Lloyds has no exposure to overseas territories to offset weakness at home. So unlike other FTSE 100 banks like Barclays and HSBC it can’t look to foreign clients to drive its bottom line.

Here’s what I’m doing now

Buying UK shares on the dip can be a great way to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, who has made billions by investing in stocks when markets fall.

Yet I believe buying Lloyds remains a bad idea in spite of recent share price falls. There are plenty of other FTSE 100 stocks that are currently trading on rock-bottom valuations. So I’m looking for other cheap blue-chip shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares, 1 reason to sell

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have doubled in the space of six months. Here's why there now appears more reasons to buy this…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips on how to invest in banks

| John Choong

As one of the greatest investors to have ever lived, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to invest in bank…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| James J. McCombie

I think these two growth stocks in industry leading positions have the potential to reward patient investors over the next…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Ocado shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Falling Ocado shares have left many shareholders in the red. Our writer explores the reasons for the decline and the…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are rallying! 3 cheap dividend shares I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are still on sale following the recent financial market meltdown. Here are several on my shopping…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

As HSBC shares slide, should I jump in and buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some pros and cons of adding HSBC shares to his portfolio. Will he decide to take the…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Dividend Shares

How to earn passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Passive income can come from dividends or share buybacks. Stephen Wright explains why a Stocks and Shares ISA can help…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Start earning passive income with just £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Building lifelong passive income from the stock market takes time, but it can be done with a little spare change…

Read more »