Home » Investing Articles » UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

UK stocks dived last week, as fears of a global banking crisis rocked stock markets. These seven FTSE 100 shares were hit hardest, but I’d buy three today.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week was brutal for the stock market: London’s FTSE 100 lost 5.3% in five days. However, the US S&P 500 index rose 2.1%, offsetting losses for global investors. And some UK stocks fared much worse than others.

The FTSE 100’s biggest fallers

As a value investor, I like buying shares after they tumble. When Mr Market gets spooked, he sometimes offers me stocks at bargain-basement prices.

I don’t buy just any knocked-down shares, however. What I look for are quality businesses with share prices hit by selling pressure. I call these deeply discounted stocks ‘fallen angels’ — and there are plenty of them currently.

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest losers last week:

CompanyOne-week changeOne-year changeFive-year change
Legal & General-13.9%-18.0%-13.5%
Shell-14.0%12.7%1.0%
Barclays-14.6%-18.7%-32.6%
Ashtead Group-15.2%-11.3%142.5%
M&G-18.1%-17.8%*
Standard Chartered-18.2%26.6%-17.6%
Prudential-21.2%-5.9%-39.9%
*M&G wasn’t a member of the FTSE 100 five years ago.

My table is dominated by financial firms. As this latest market slide was triggered by the failure of two mid-sized US banks, this is hardly surprising.

Still, it’s hard to accept that rescuing two highly tech-exposed US banks should trigger such steep falls in these UK stocks. Indeed, I regard the above asset managers — Legal & General Group, M&G, and Prudential — as among the most ‘boring’ blue-chip shares.

Then again, with a global banking crisis threatening to break out, shares in the UK’s Big Four banks took heavy hits last week. Hence the near-15% dive in Barclays shares and the 18%+ plunge in Standard Chartered stock.

I’d buy these cheap UK stocks

Having been investing since 1986, I experienced the carnage of the October 1987, 2000-03, 2007-09 and spring 2020 stock-market crashes. But these collapses taught me the value of buying when there’s blood in the streets — even if it’s my own.

For the record, my wife bought shares for our family portfolio in Barclays and L&G midway through 2022. After their recent declines, I’d gladly buy more of these two UK stocks if I had any cash to spare. Also, I view M&G as very undervalued and aim to purchase these cheap shares next tax year.

Here’s how these three FTSE 100 shares’ fundamentals stack up after Friday’s close (in A-Z order):

CompanyShare priceMarket valuePrice/earnings ratioEarnings yieldDividend yieldDividend cover
Barclays139.56p£22.1bn4.721.4%5.2%4.1
L&G226.6p£13.5bn6.216.1%8.6%1.9
M&G177.8p£4.2bn****11.0%**
**M&G did not make a profit last year, so these figures are excluded.

To me, these three stocks look unfairly cheap. But now for the bad news. These figures are historic — or trailing — numbers. Hence, if this banking crisis worsens, all three financial firms could see their earnings tumble.

Furthermore, these businesses could suffer if the UK economy weakens or slides into full-blown recession. But the latest government forecast is for our economy to shrink by a mere 0.2% in 2023.

Summing up, these three dividend yields look pretty attractive to me as an investor seeking long-term income. What’s more, at two of the companies, cash payouts are covered several times by trailing earnings. So when I have the cash to buy more cheap UK stocks, I won’t hesitate to do so!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays and Legal & General Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Prudential Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aim for £1,000 passive income buying 40 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Thanks to ongoing market volatility, the FTSE 100 contains plenty of income stocks offering attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Income alert! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023/24

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares the latest National Grid dividend forecasts from analysts and argues for it being a good buy for…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Stocks tank! A rare chance to create a supercharged passive income stream

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines the recent stock market correction and explains why he sees an opportunity to create a supercharged…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Why FTSE bank shares could be winners after SVB’s collapse

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares have dropped like a stone since the collapse of SVB. But one bank's pain may be another's…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock feels like a bargain for long-term investors, even though the index as a whole has recovered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have sunk in value! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility offers a chance for eagle-eyed investors to grab a bargain or two. Should I snap up these…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it too early to find cheap shares to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of a stock market crash are flooding headlines. But investors waiting for a downturn could miss out on some…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 7 years!

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap shares can be an effective way to make long-term wealth. And I think these penny stocks could be…

Read more »