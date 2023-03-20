UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

Last week was brutal for the stock market: London’s FTSE 100 lost 5.3% in five days. However, the US S&P 500 index rose 2.1%, offsetting losses for global investors. And some UK stocks fared much worse than others.
The FTSE 100’s biggest fallers
As a value investor, I like buying shares after they tumble. When Mr Market gets spooked, he sometimes offers me stocks at bargain-basement prices.
I don’t buy just any knocked-down shares, however. What I look for are quality businesses with share prices hit by selling pressure. I call these deeply discounted stocks ‘fallen angels’ — and there are plenty of them currently.
These were the FTSE 100’s biggest losers last week:
|Company
|One-week change
|One-year change
|Five-year change
|Legal & General
|-13.9%
|-18.0%
|-13.5%
|Shell
|-14.0%
|12.7%
|1.0%
|Barclays
|-14.6%
|-18.7%
|-32.6%
|Ashtead Group
|-15.2%
|-11.3%
|142.5%
|M&G
|-18.1%
|-17.8%
|*
|Standard Chartered
|-18.2%
|26.6%
|-17.6%
|Prudential
|-21.2%
|-5.9%
|-39.9%
My table is dominated by financial firms. As this latest market slide was triggered by the failure of two mid-sized US banks, this is hardly surprising.
Still, it’s hard to accept that rescuing two highly tech-exposed US banks should trigger such steep falls in these UK stocks. Indeed, I regard the above asset managers — Legal & General Group, M&G, and Prudential — as among the most ‘boring’ blue-chip shares.
Then again, with a global banking crisis threatening to break out, shares in the UK’s Big Four banks took heavy hits last week. Hence the near-15% dive in Barclays shares and the 18%+ plunge in Standard Chartered stock.
I’d buy these cheap UK stocks
Having been investing since 1986, I experienced the carnage of the October 1987, 2000-03, 2007-09 and spring 2020 stock-market crashes. But these collapses taught me the value of buying when there’s blood in the streets — even if it’s my own.
For the record, my wife bought shares for our family portfolio in Barclays and L&G midway through 2022. After their recent declines, I’d gladly buy more of these two UK stocks if I had any cash to spare. Also, I view M&G as very undervalued and aim to purchase these cheap shares next tax year.
Here’s how these three FTSE 100 shares’ fundamentals stack up after Friday’s close (in A-Z order):
|Company
|Share price
|Market value
|Price/earnings ratio
|Earnings yield
|Dividend yield
|Dividend cover
|Barclays
|139.56p
|£22.1bn
|4.7
|21.4%
|5.2%
|4.1
|L&G
|226.6p
|£13.5bn
|6.2
|16.1%
|8.6%
|1.9
|M&G
|177.8p
|£4.2bn
|**
|**
|11.0%
|**
To me, these three stocks look unfairly cheap. But now for the bad news. These figures are historic — or trailing — numbers. Hence, if this banking crisis worsens, all three financial firms could see their earnings tumble.
Furthermore, these businesses could suffer if the UK economy weakens or slides into full-blown recession. But the latest government forecast is for our economy to shrink by a mere 0.2% in 2023.
Summing up, these three dividend yields look pretty attractive to me as an investor seeking long-term income. What’s more, at two of the companies, cash payouts are covered several times by trailing earnings. So when I have the cash to buy more cheap UK stocks, I won’t hesitate to do so!