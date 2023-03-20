UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

UK stocks dived last week, as fears of a global banking crisis rocked stock markets. These seven FTSE 100 shares were hit hardest, but I’d buy three today.

Last week was brutal for the stock market: London’s FTSE 100 lost 5.3% in five days. However, the US S&P 500 index rose 2.1%, offsetting losses for global investors. And some UK stocks fared much worse than others.

The FTSE 100’s biggest fallers

As a value investor, I like buying shares after they tumble. When Mr Market gets spooked, he sometimes offers me stocks at bargain-basement prices.

I don’t buy just any knocked-down shares, however. What I look for are quality businesses with share prices hit by selling pressure. I call these deeply discounted stocks ‘fallen angels’ — and there are plenty of them currently.

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest losers last week:

Company One-week change One-year change Five-year change Legal & General -13.9% -18.0% -13.5% Shell -14.0% 12.7% 1.0% Barclays -14.6% -18.7% -32.6% Ashtead Group -15.2% -11.3% 142.5% M&G -18.1% -17.8% * Standard Chartered -18.2% 26.6% -17.6% Prudential -21.2% -5.9% -39.9% *M&G wasn’t a member of the FTSE 100 five years ago.

My table is dominated by financial firms. As this latest market slide was triggered by the failure of two mid-sized US banks, this is hardly surprising.

Still, it’s hard to accept that rescuing two highly tech-exposed US banks should trigger such steep falls in these UK stocks. Indeed, I regard the above asset managers — Legal & General Group, M&G, and Prudential — as among the most ‘boring’ blue-chip shares.

Then again, with a global banking crisis threatening to break out, shares in the UK’s Big Four banks took heavy hits last week. Hence the near-15% dive in Barclays shares and the 18%+ plunge in Standard Chartered stock.

I’d buy these cheap UK stocks

Having been investing since 1986, I experienced the carnage of the October 1987, 2000-03, 2007-09 and spring 2020 stock-market crashes. But these collapses taught me the value of buying when there’s blood in the streets — even if it’s my own.

For the record, my wife bought shares for our family portfolio in Barclays and L&G midway through 2022. After their recent declines, I’d gladly buy more of these two UK stocks if I had any cash to spare. Also, I view M&G as very undervalued and aim to purchase these cheap shares next tax year.

Here’s how these three FTSE 100 shares’ fundamentals stack up after Friday’s close (in A-Z order):

Company Share price Market value Price/earnings ratio Earnings yield Dividend yield Dividend cover Barclays 139.56p £22.1bn 4.7 21.4% 5.2% 4.1 L&G 226.6p £13.5bn 6.2 16.1% 8.6% 1.9 M&G 177.8p £4.2bn ** ** 11.0% ** **M&G did not make a profit last year, so these figures are excluded.

To me, these three stocks look unfairly cheap. But now for the bad news. These figures are historic — or trailing — numbers. Hence, if this banking crisis worsens, all three financial firms could see their earnings tumble.

Furthermore, these businesses could suffer if the UK economy weakens or slides into full-blown recession. But the latest government forecast is for our economy to shrink by a mere 0.2% in 2023.

Summing up, these three dividend yields look pretty attractive to me as an investor seeking long-term income. What’s more, at two of the companies, cash payouts are covered several times by trailing earnings. So when I have the cash to buy more cheap UK stocks, I won’t hesitate to do so!