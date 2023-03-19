Home » Investing Articles » Yields of up to 9.2%! Should I buy these FTSE 250 dividend shares for passive income?

Yields of up to 9.2%! Should I buy these FTSE 250 dividend shares for passive income?

I’m searching for the FTSE 250’s greatest dividend shares to help me make extra income. Are these UK shares too good to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 250 income stocks all offer dividend yields north of the 3.3% index average. Should UK share investors like me snap them up for a healthy second income?

Bank of Georgia

Banking shares like Bank of Georgia have sunk amid worries over a meltdown in the global financial sector. Yet it’s too early to conclude that a crash is coming, and I believe recent share price weakness here makes this particular bank highly attractive.

Today the company’s shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 3.4 times. It also carries a mighty 9.2% dividend yield. This is one of the FTSE 250’s biggest yields.

I think Bank of Georgia’s share price could soar from current levels as banking product demand in its country balloons. In 2022 pre-tax profit at the firm soared 59% year on year as lending rose by double-digit percentages.

Vistry Group

I’m not prepared to buy Vistry Group shares just yet. Predictions of a sinking homes makes me concerned about dividend levels in the short-to-medium term.

The Office for Budget Responsibility says that house prices could tank 10% from last year’s highs in 2023. It warned too that average property prices may not start to grow again until 2026.

Yet I’m keeping an eye on key housebuilding data for a reason to invest. A stream of industry updates have suggested that the market is in the early stages of recovery. Trading might prove better-than-average at Vistry too given its focus on the more stable affordable homes segment.

The builder trades on an enticing forward P/E ratio of 8.5 times and carries a 6.4% dividend yield.

Digital 9 Infrastructure

The planet is becoming increasingly connected, which bodes well for Digital 9 Infrastructure. This investment trust uses capital to acquire assets like data centres and subsea fibre.

And it’s doing so with a large focus on sustainability. Data centres require huge amounts of power so Digital 9 concentrates on projects that have access to lots of renewable energy. This is an attractive quality as it could mean increased demand from investors as the importance of ESG rises.

The trust carries an 8% dividend yield. I’d buy it even though supply chain issues could impact its development pipeline.

NextEnergy Solar Fund

Growing environmental concerns could also power investor interest in NextEnergy Solar Fund. As the name implies, this share is focused on investing in solar energy. This is a white-hot growth market as the world switches away from fossil fuels.

Profits at companies like this can suffer when the sun fails to shine and energy generation drops. Yet this operator’s decision to spread investment across the globe — it has assets in Europe, The Americas and Asia — helps to reduce this risk.

Today NextEnergy Solar Fund carries a meaty 7.2% dividend yield. I think it could be a great source of passive income in the near term and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m avoiding like a bad smell!

| Royston Wild

I’m searching for the best-value dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. But I think these blue-chips are best avoided,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 stocks paying me endless passive income!

| Ben McPoland

Investing in shares that pay dividends is a great idea to start generating passive income. Here's three payers in my…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

In this market I’m following Warren Buffett to scoop up cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been wading into turbulent markets to buy cheap shares for his portfolio. Here's the approach he's using…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares ‘abnormally cheap’?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares after UBS upgraded the engineering giant to 'buy', stating the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to buy for the next bull market

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright sees opportunities in cyclical businesses with good long-term prospects. Two UK stocks in particular stand out to him.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a 7% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover which companies in the FTSE 100 pay a 7%+ dividend yield and what to consider before investing £20,000 into…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barclays shares in 2020, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Barclays shareholders have done well over the last few years. But is the recent fall in the share price another…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 banks look cheap after SVB’s failure. Is now the best time to buy?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

After two of the biggest bank failures in recent times, the discount on a particular safe-haven FTSE 100 bank looks…

Read more »