Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt cheap growth shares to buy right now?

3 dirt cheap growth shares to buy right now?

Forget investing in defensive stocks during market weakness, I reckon this is a great time to buy some cheap growth shares.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So the FTSE 100 has been falling, amid fears of a crash. Time to hunker down and stick to dull-but-safe shares? Nah, I see some top growth shares out there at low prices.

Growth stocks can be volatile in a slump though. And the risk is that the bottom can be hard to spot.

So fallen growth shares might still have a lot further to go. On that cheery thought, here are three I like the look of.

Growth reset

Alliance Pharma (LSE: APH) acquires and markets pharmaceutical products, and it brought in the growth investors.

The shares more than doubled in the five years to March 2022. But then the wheels came off, and they crashed.

Since that share price reset, we’ve had a modest recovery. And I think I see more to come.

FY22 results are due on 21 March, and the firm reckons they’ll be decent. The board says it expects cash flow to “build strongly in 2023“. That should help get debt down and reduce one of the main risks.

The City expects a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19. But earnings growth could drop that to around 12 by 2024.

If the results don’t impress, we could see more weakness. But if they do, might we see a new bull run?

IT services

Computacenter (LSE: CCC) put on a bit of a growth spurt in the Covid years. The work-from-home thing was a big help on that score.

The share price has since fallen back again though. I do think it got a bit too hot, but it looks to me like it’s cooled a bit too far now.

We’re looking at P/E multiples of only around 13. And that’s for a company that reckons it still has solid growth potential in the coming years.

The tough global economic conditions might well hold it back in 2023. And I suspect we could see some more price weakness.

Results are due on 20 March, and I think they might give the shares a boost.

Drug development

Ergomed (LSE: ERGO) is my third pick. This time, the share price hasn’t had a big fall. And it’s on a high valuation more in line with some typical growth shares. But I think it might be worth it.

The shares have soared by 500% over the past five years. Gulp! But at least they’ve eased off a bit since the start of 2023.

Forecasts put the P/E at over 30, and that might look a bit high. But it could fall to the low 20s by 2024. Results are due on 21 March, so we should get an idea of how things look.

The last update spoke of a 22.5% revenue growth. The order book is up 23% too. Oh, and there’s no debt.

Hmm, I almost forgot what the firm does. It provides a range of clinical services to big pharma companies around the world. That could be a big win.

I think this is the biggest risk of the three, but I like it. I need to dig deeper.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alliance Pharma Plc and Ergomed Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest for £100 in weekly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how he could boost his passive income streams by buying dividend shares -- and how much he…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

With most attention on the FTSE 100 at the moment, I think there are some great value FTSE 250 shares…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Could Scottish Mortgage shares double my money in a new bull market?

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a massive discount right now. So could this cheap FTSE 100 stock double my…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

I think these are 2 of the best UK stocks to buy right now

| Matthew Dumigan

Among the many investment opportunities that I see out there, I think these two UK shares represent some of the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks I’d buy after recent market volatility!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best value stocks to buy before next month's ISA deadline. Here are a couple from AIM…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Will the collapse of SVB trigger a stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite what some headlines would suggest, the collapse of SVB is unlikely to spark a new financial crisis.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

| Matthew Dumigan

If I had some cash to spare, these are the two FTSE 100 shares I’d be gunning for to help…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Are Coca-Cola shares the prime beverage bets on the London Stock Exchange?

| James J. McCombie

I could (sort of) buy Coca-Cola shares on the London Stock Exchange, but there might be better British beverage stock…

Read more »