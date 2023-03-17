Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a £10K in an ISA to earn £60 a month passive income

How I’d invest a £10K in an ISA to earn £60 a month passive income

This week’s stock market volatility looks like a great opportunity to generate passive income from FTSE 100 income stocks

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the banking crisis rumbles on, I’m keen to take advantage by loading up on high-yielding FTSE 100 stocks to generate a regular passive income.

The index is packed full of top dividend-payers at the best of times, so what makes today particularly attractive? It’s all about the yield.

As shares fall, yields rise

Yield is calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the share price. So if the share price falls, I get more passive income.

As the crisis rolls on, shares are falling all over the FTSE 100 and not just banking stocks. Most now offer higher yields as a result. Let’s take just one example, Legal and General Group. Last Friday it was yielding 7.41%. Today, I’d get 8.54%. 

Yet L&G has nothing to do with the banking crisis. It isn’t even a bank. The FTSE 100 is full of companies in a similar position. Let’s say I invested £10,000 in a tax-free Stocks and Shares ISA. I wouldn’t put it all into one stock, instead, I’d split it between five different companies in five different sectors.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Diversifying will reduce my risk if one of the companies flops, or a particular sector finds the going tough over the next year. Banking, for example.

If I started by investing £2,000 of my £10,000 into L&G, its 8.54% yield would give me income of £170.80 a year. 

I fancy a house builder, because their shares have sold off as investors flee a potential house price crash. I suspect the selling may have been overdone. Barratt Developments yields 8.48% today. If I put £2,000 into that I’d get income of £169.60 a year.

I might then diversify into the mining sector, by purchasing shares in Anglo American, which currently yields 6.76%. My £2,000 stake would generate income of £135.20.

I’d reinvest my dividends at first

Adding tobacco maker British American Tobacco, which yields 7.34%, would generate another £146.80. Buying troubled telecoms giant BT Group with my final £2,000 chunk would give me £105 courtesy of its 5.25% yield.

As a general rule, higher yield equals higher risk. I would need to explore all of my stock picks’ company accounts in greater detail before parting with my money.

All five are available at dirt-cheap valuations, which is both tempting and a warning signal. Share prices don’t fall for no reason. If a company doesn’t generate the cash flows required to maintain shareholder payouts, it doesn’t matter how much they yield on day one. Dividends can be cut at any time.

My £10,000 would generate total income of £727.48 in the first year. That’s £60.61 a month. With a fair wind this will be a rising income, as most FTSE 100 companies aim to increase their dividends over time.

I will reinvest all my dividends today and take them as passive income when I retire. Hopefully, the income will be a lot higher by then.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Growth Shares

Should I buy Meta stock right now?

| John Choong

Meta stock has made a remarkable recovery after an eye-watering 2022. With the shares up 125% from their bottom, now…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy today

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these big dividend payers could be some of the best shares to buy in…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Is the banking crisis giving me a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have had taken a hit from the banking crisis but I think its strong capital position makes this…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

At £1.54, can the Rolls-Royce share price go any higher?

| John Fieldsend

A 121% rise in the Rolls-Royce share price in less than six months has been nothing short of breathtaking. Can…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £5,100 in this FTSE 100 stock for £200 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock recently re-joined the UK's blue-chip index. Our writer outlines how he would invest in the company…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Why Centamin is my best penny stock

| Andrew Mackie

Seeking out cheap penny stocks to buy, Andrew Mackie explains what a likely rising gold price could mean for the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After hitting 52-week lows, is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's in the bullish camp with regards to Scottish Mortgage shares, despite the recent tumble lower.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Why Blackrock expects lower share prices ahead 

| Kevin Godbold

The world’s largest investment manager just owned up to being ‘underweight’ regarding stocks in developed markets. Will prices fall?

Read more »