Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Shell shares three years ago, here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £1k in Shell shares three years ago, here’s what I’d have today

Shell shares have seen a lot of ups and downs lately. The FTSE 100 oil giant remains a top income stock so should I buy it today?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell (LSE: SHEL) shares have been one of the best sources of dividend income on the FTSE 100 for decades, but they’ve been highly volatile lately.

They crashed in March 2020, on the back of the initial Covid lockdown, when oil plunged below $20 a barrel. As oil tankers drifted the globe looking to offload unwanted cargoes of black gold, Shell’s shares hit a low of 1,062p.

A great time to buy cheap oil stocks

We now know that this was a fantastic buying opportunity for contrarian investors. Today, Shell trades at 2,459p. Anybody who bought its shares three years ago would be sitting on a 131.5% gain. That would have turned a £1,000 investment into an impressive £2,315.

In practice, they would have done even better than that, as they would also have picked up dividends along the way.

Shell was a true Dividend Aristocrat, renowned for never cutting its dividend since the war, until Covid ruined its proud record. In 2019, its dividend per share was $1.88. That fell to 65 cents in 2020, but is slowly being repaired. In 2021, management lifted the dividend to 89 cents, then to $1.04 last year.

Investing £1k in Shell three years ago would have given me 94 shares. Using my crude maths, dividends would have totalled a bit over £200, taking the total three-year gain past the £2,500 mark. I didn’t buy Shell’s three years ago, sadly, but I wish I had.

The pandemic was unprecedented. Investors were running scared, not just me. Nobody knew how many people would die, or how long lockdowns would last. Those are my excuses for failing to act, but I still should have known better. 

I’ll take the next opportunity

I’ve been writing for the Fool long enough to know it pays to take keep a cool head when panic sets in, and look to the longer term. If I’d put that philosophy to work, I could have taken advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy Shell on the cheap.

Naturally, buying cheap stocks doesn’t always pay off. They may be cheap for a very good reason. And dividends are never guaranteed. Buying companies like Shell will always involves risk to capital.

Its shares had a volatile 2022 but in a good way this time, with the share price rocketing due to the energy shock. They’re up 29.18% over the last 12 months, and the increase would be higher but for today’s banking crisis.

They fell 4.49% yesterday as global markets sold off over Credit Suisse fears. So it looks like we may have another buying opportunity on our hands.

Shell looks dirt cheap today, trading at just 6.8 times earnings. Investors who got used to the stock yielding 5% of 6% may be disappointed by its 3.8% yield, but there are positives. First, this is covered 3.9 times by earnings, giving scope for progression. The yield is forecast to hit 5.8% next year, with cover slightly stronger at 3.9 times. So it could jump again.

Annoyingly, I don’t have enough money in my trading account to buy Shell today. But I’ll be watching its progress carefully, and when I’ve got the cash, I’ll take advantage of any further share price weakness to buy. Then I’ll hold it for years, and ideally, decades.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice. Where we promote an affiliate partner that provides investment products, our promotion is limited to that of their listed Stocks & Shares investment platform. We do not promote or encourage any other products such as contract for difference, spread betting, cryptocurrencies or forex.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 magnificent dividend shares I’d buy in the FTSE sell-off

| Harshil Patel

Stock market panic can create investing opportunities. Our writer considers his top dividend shares that appear to be on sale.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will this high-yield dividend stock run out of puff?

| James Beard

British American Tobacco is a dividend stock that is one of the highest yielding in the FTSE 100. But is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6 cheap shares I’d buy for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I'm a huge fan of the passive income that comes from share dividends. Not all UK stocks pay out cash,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better banking stock buy: Lloyds vs Barclays

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two banking stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

As the market tumbles, here’s my Stocks and Shares ISA hit list

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks there's time to squeeze in more purchases before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline, and reveals his…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares could be too cheap to miss

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares are cheap. And thanks to the latest US panic, they just got even…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Why a stock market correction could be a golden opportunity to get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stock market corrections are where investing fortunes can be made. Stephen Wright looks at the opportunities for investors right now.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

With strong returns on equity and a price below 50p, are shares in Lloyds Banking Group undervalued? Stephen Wright looks…

Read more »