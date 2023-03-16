Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares could be too cheap to miss

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares could be too cheap to miss

I reckon Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares are cheap. And thanks to the latest US panic, they just got even cheaper.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares have fallen more than 20% over the past 12 months. But they’re still up 40% over five years.

I rate Scottish Mortgage as a buy, and right now the shares look extra cheap. But I don’t know how long that might last.

Three-year low

The shares had looked like they were ticking up. But the Silicon Valley Bank collapse has sent them tumbling again. We’re now looking at the lowest price for three years.

Why’s it so important? Well, it’s Silicon Valley. It’s the US technology heartland. And Scottish Mortgage invests heavily in US technology stocks.

Valuation

I want to talk about investment trust valuation. And why I think the Scottish Mortgage valuation, in particular, is so low that I wonder if the bargain days can last.

I’ve been buying investment trusts for years. And one of the key things I keep my eye on is the premium, or the discount. What are those, you might ask?

Well, an investment trust invests in various assets for its shareholders. In this case, it’s those high-tech growth stocks. So when I buy a share in a trust, I’m really buying some of those underlying investments.

Assets

There’s a thing called net asset value (NAV). That tells me the value of the underlying assets that I own indirectly through my Scottish Mortgage shares. If the shares are above that value, we say they’re trading at a premium.

But if the shares are cheaper than the asset value, then we say they’re on a discount. Scottish Mortgage shares are trading on a discount. And right now, it’s a big one.

In the latest panic, Scottish Mortgage is valued at 17% less than the shares it holds. That’s like being able to buy pound coins for 83p each.

Real risk

It’s important that we don’t overlook the real risk here. US tech stocks have been falling for some time. And some of them were, in my view, horribly overpriced to start with.

Tesla, for example, is on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 50. But a couple of years ago it was over 650.

The same has happened to a number of others held by Scottish Mortgage. They’ve fallen, but even now they’re not no-brainer cheap. The main risk I see is that the tech stock correction isn’t over, and there could be more pain to come.

Panic!

But I love this latest panic. It scares people, they sell their shares, and that makes them cheaper for me. The fear is surely overdone, and I don’t see a bank crash coming (I didn’t see the last one coming either, but let’s gloss over that).

Will there be a further tech stock meltdown? I don’t think so. Not when we’re talking about global giants like Moderna, ASML, Illumina, NVIDIA… all Scottish Mortgage holdings.

And when the markets realise the sky isn’t falling, they might just start buying back in. A Scottish Mortgage top-up is high on my wanted list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice. Where we promote an affiliate partner that provides investment products, our promotion is limited to that of their listed Stocks & Shares investment platform. We do not promote or encourage any other products such as contract for difference, spread betting, cryptocurrencies or forex.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£1 for 60p. Is this the top stock to buy in March?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

ICGT may be an ideal stock to buy amid this unpredictable market. But the widening discount on the shares is…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 magnificent dividend shares I’d buy in the FTSE sell-off

| Harshil Patel

Stock market panic can create investing opportunities. Our writer considers his top dividend shares that appear to be on sale.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will this high-yield dividend stock run out of puff?

| James Beard

British American Tobacco is a dividend stock that is one of the highest yielding in the FTSE 100. But is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6 cheap shares I’d buy for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I'm a huge fan of the passive income that comes from share dividends. Not all UK stocks pay out cash,…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Shell shares three years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Shell shares have seen a lot of ups and downs lately. The FTSE 100 oil giant remains a top income…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better banking stock buy: Lloyds vs Barclays

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two banking stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

As the market tumbles, here’s my Stocks and Shares ISA hit list

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith thinks there's time to squeeze in more purchases before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline, and reveals his…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Why a stock market correction could be a golden opportunity to get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stock market corrections are where investing fortunes can be made. Stephen Wright looks at the opportunities for investors right now.

Read more »