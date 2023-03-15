Home » Investing Articles » Why my grandkids will thank me for buying this penny stock

Why my grandkids will thank me for buying this penny stock

Jon Smith runs through a penny stock from the lithium exploration sector that he feels could have multi-decade demand and potential.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, Atlantic Lithium (LSE:ALL) caught my eye due to a sharp 37% drop following the release of a negative news report about it. After taking a more detailed look at the penny stock over the past few days, I think it’s company that could be a great addition to my portfolio. Granted, as a small-cap stock, it’s a higher risk play than others, but it could have large long-term potential.

Spotting an opportunity

The news that triggered the sharp fall was a report released by Blue Orca Capital. This money manager made allegations against Atlantic Lithium and its partner, Piedmont Lithium, including that licenses in Ghana were obtained via corruption and bribery.

Atlantic Lithium has come out and refuted the claims and points out that Blue Orca is short the stock. This means that Blue Orca stands to profit if the Atlantic Lithium share price falls. As such, the claims could be biased, with the aim of scaring investors.

The share price has rallied since hitting lows around 20p, but is still close to 52-week lows at 26p. I think that this knee-jerk reaction lower allows me the opportunity to buy on the cheap.

Why I like the stock

As a lithium-focused exploration and development company, Atlantic Lithium is in the right sector for the future. Demand for lithium, particularly in electric vehicle batteries, is only going one way. I’m not just talking about popularity this year or next year. I think that in decades to come, we will all be driving electric vehicles.

What I find even more interesting is that Atlantic Lithium have their flagship project as Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. A recent pre-feasibility study said the project has “significant profitability potential”. This included details such as a 12.5 year mine life and revenue potential of $4.84bn.

Granted, the proof is in the pudding. But given the uniqueness of this location in Ghana, if this potential is to be tapped commercially, Atlantic Lithium is in the best place to take advantage of it.

Risk but also potential reward

I think I’m going to invest a small amount in the penny stock in coming days. Should this take off and my multi-decade forecast of electric car usage is correct, my long-term gains could be so large my grandkids will be thanking me.

Yet I do need to keep my feet on the ground. As I often flag up with exploration companies, there’s little or no revenue coming through the door. Yet the exploration expenditures for 2022 were almost $9m. It does have support from Piedmont Lithium. But the finances need to be carefully watched to avoid cash flow problems.

The share price is down 34% over the past year. As an opportunistic buy for long-term value, I think it makes sense for me to dip my toe in the water.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

AJ Bell investors are buying these UK stocks! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have proven extremely popular with retail investors of late. Should I buy these UK stocks for…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Does the BT stock fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| John Fieldsend

A further 4% fall in recent days puts BT stock down 86% from all-time highs. Is now finally the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Avacta share price dip a buying opportunity?

| James J. McCombie

I would buy Avacta at its current share price if I was comfortable with the risk inherent in its developmental…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Diageo shares at £34 and hold them forever?

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have moved sideways for the last 12 months. So is now a great time to snap up this…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares: a rare chance to earn an exceptional passive income stream?

| Charlie Carman

Vodafone shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Is now a good time for our…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Can these 10 FTSE 100 shares stand the test of time?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks these FTSE 100 shares could still be here decades from now. So why aren't they all on…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1,000 in Moonpig shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Mark Tovey

Moonpig shares have dropped by two-thirds since the online retailer went public in 2021. But is the low stock price…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »