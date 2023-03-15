Home » Investing Articles » Down 20% in a week, should I buy Ocado shares now?

Down 20% in a week, should I buy Ocado shares now?

Jon Smith explains why he doesn’t believe Ocado shares are cheap at the moment, despite the continued fall over the past week.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a rocky road for Ocado (LSE:OCDO) both in the short term and long term. The share price performance last week (down 20%) was the worst in the FTSE 100. Over a broader one-year timeframe, Ocado shares are down 65%. I’ve been pessimistic about the stock for some time, but should this extra fall change my view?

Reasons for the fall

The release of the full-year 2022 results at the end of February hasn’t helped the stock. Group revenue was broadly flat versus a year ago, but the flip in the retail division from a profit to a loss meant that overall group posted an EBITDA loss of £74.1m. This contrasts to the profit of £61m recorded in 2021.

It flagged the main reason for the underperformance, which was “a result of cost pressures and capacity investments made to support growth at Ocado retail”. I think most investors were aware of the grocery inflation levels and how it was hurting the company. Yet the size of the cost pressures were significant!

High inflation in the UK has been another reason that has dampened the share price performance over the past year. The retail division has experienced lower interest as cost-conscious shoppers decide to find cheaper alternatives. Granted, the logistics and solutions division has done well, but the overall size of the retail arm means it still accounts for the largest share of group revenue.

Why I don’t see the stock as cheap

For some companies, I can use the price-to-earnings ratio to argue that a stock is cheap. I can’t do this for Ocado as the business is loss making. Even if I could, I’d take the ratio with a pinch of salt. This is because I feel the falling share price is accurately reflecting the value of the business. As such, it’s fairly priced in my eyes, not cheap.

The company is simply underperforming right now. Other companies such as Tesco have also struggled with high inflation, yet the Q3 and Christmas trading update showed like-for-like sales growth versus last year. It also kept market share at 27.5% in the grocery space.

I think this highlights an important point. Just because a stock has fallen, it doesn’t mean it’s a cheap value buy.

My overall thoughts

Despite my fairly harsh assessment, I could be wrong. The business is investing in client partner sites and fulfilment centres. This diversifies revenue away from the retail arm. If this continues to grow, I think the stock becomes a lot more appealing to buy. It then truly becomes more of a tech company.

A reduction in inflation over the next year could also help to boost Ocado shares as margins grow and profits returns.

Even with the short-term fall, there’s no way I’m going to buy the stock at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying higher since the start of the year as investors pile in. But has the stock…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Dividend Shares

Here’s how I’d aim to double my money buying cheap dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

This writer outlines how he thinks he can buy dividend shares and double his money in a decade, while sticking…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

After sliding 11%, Lloyds shares look too cheap

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling over 11% in under five weeks, Lloyds shares are looking increasingly undervalued to me. Indeed, I can see…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why I’ve just spent £2,500 on this FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Despite concerns about the sector, I’ve invested in one of the FTSE 100’s banking stocks. Here are the reasons behind…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The IDS share price is down 56% since 2021. When’s the rebound?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The IDS share price has lost more than half of its value in 2022-23. With more strikes planned by Royal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

20 UK shares that fund managers think will go down in flames!

| Mark Tovey

These 20 UK shares have been singled out by professional money managers for short-selling. But am I considering buying any…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap UK dividend shares in the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK dividend shares trading at discounted prices offer investors a lucrative combo of high yields and robust capital gains during…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d try to make £1,000 in passive income from dividend shares

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Our writer outlines a three-step plan he’d use to get…

Read more »