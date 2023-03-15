Home » Investing Articles » 2 lithium penny shares I’d buy now for their exciting growth potential

2 lithium penny shares I’d buy now for their exciting growth potential

Penny shares often have strong growth potential, albeit with high volatility risk. Our writer identifies two in the lithium industry that he’d buy today.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny shares have the potential to offer investors excellent returns, but they demand a high risk tolerance. These are small companies with market capitalisations under £100m and share prices below £1. Given their volatile nature, I wouldn’t hold too many in my portfolio. However, I am looking to allocate a modest percentage of my positions to stock market minnows.

In particular, I’ve been searching for penny stocks in the lithium sector. Many analysts have a bullish outlook on demand for the alkali metal due to its industrial applications in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage facilities.

Let’s take a closer look at two lithium shares I’d buy today.

Kodal Minerals

The first penny stock on my watchlist is Kodal Minerals (LSE:KOD). This AIM-listed company’s primary focus is on the development of lithium mining opportunities in southern Mali.

Since the beginning of the year, the Kodal Minerals share price has rocketed 56%. It was boosted by news that the firm secured a conditional funding package worth $118m in January to kickstart the development of its Bougouni Lithium Project.

The financing is being provided by Chinese commodities giant, Hainan Mining. I think the strategic partnership is a positive development for Kodal. It’s a vote of confidence in the new project’s quality considering Hainan Mining undertook extensive due diligence before committing funds.

In addition to its flagship lithium site, Kodal also owns prospective gold projects in Mali and Côte d’Ivoire. The company’s potential exposure to gold mining in its portfolio points to diversified sources of future income. I view this as another positive feature.

However, Kodal is pre-revenue with a largely unproven business model. The company operates in a country with very high political risk. An ongoing armed conflict in Mali and multiple coups d’état in the past decade make this penny stock a highly speculative investment in my view.

If I had spare cash, I’d buy a small number of Kodal shares for their significant growth potential. However, I’m conscious that the downside risks are considerable.

CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (LSE:CTL) is another AIM-listed penny share on my radar. This business owns three extraction projects in Chile, with a significant presence in the heart of the ‘Lithium Triangle’ that also spans Argentina and Bolivia. I view Chile as a more stable jurisdiction than Mali.

The CleanTech Lithium share price has surged 63% in 2023 to date and it’s up 79% since the company’s IPO just under a year ago. In that time, the company’s market cap ballooned from £27.3m to over £65m today.

CleanTech Lithium prioritises sustainability. Harnessing Chile’s extensive renewable energy resources, the company aims to secure a 100% renewable power purchase agreement for its operations. In addition, there are no competing lithium projects in its key locations and no indigenous communities.

This company is also pre-revenue, which carries big risks. In the last half-year report, the firm’s loss totalled £1.4m. That said, the balance sheet looks sufficiently robust with £7.58m in net assets, but the company will need to start generating revenue to sustain the rapid share price growth.

Trading at 62p, CleanTech Lithium shares look attractive to me. If I had cash available, I’d invest a small amount in this company today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d buy this income stock in an ISA for its magnificent 10%+ yield

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock has a whopping yield and I'm impressed by management's commitment to continue paying it.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

The annual contribution deadline for Stocks and Shares ISAs is just weeks away. Here's how our writer is trying to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget bank shares! The real value is in quality stocks like Burberry

| Kevin Godbold

I’d use the current market setback to pounce on quality stocks like Burberry for both value and growth with a…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

Up 27%, is the Trainline share price now running out of steam?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the Trainline share price been shunted into the sidings after a strong head of steam? Or should Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I won’t waste the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

The US banking crisis may have further to run and investors can't rule out a stock market crash. Here's what…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Dividend Shares

What just happened to the Ferrexpo dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

The once massive Ferrexpo dividend yield crashed to zero today. Christopher Ruane explains why and considers the implications for his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying higher since the start of the year as investors pile in. But has the stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a week, should I buy Ocado shares now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he doesn't believe Ocado shares are cheap at the moment, despite the continued fall over the…

Read more »