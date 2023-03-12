3 stocks to buy for a supercharged second income!

Dr James Fox details three of his top stocks to buy with strong and sustainable dividend yields to generate a passive income stream.

I’m always on the lookout for stocks to buy for my portfolio. My focus is on value and dividends. These stocks provide me with a regular, albeit not guaranteed, source of income in the form of dividend payments.

I use dividend stocks as part of a compound returns strategy, but I could also take those dividends to fund my life.

So let’s take a look at three dividend stocks to help me create a supercharged second income.

TRIG

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG) is a UK-based renewable energy trust. The trust has £3.7bn in assets across six European countries, having grown massively since it was established 10 years ago. The trust’s assets can generate 5.4TWh of clean, renewable power annually — enough to power 1.9m homes.

TRIG’s management also highlights the utility of its diversified portfolio, providing protection from over-concentration in individual assets, technology types, weather systems, power markets and regulatory frameworks.

The FTSE 250-listed stock currently offers a 5.5% dividend yield. That’s some way above the index average. Naturally, higher energy prices benefit this trust, and we’re seeing several benchmarks fall. But, broadly, renewable energies are among the most cost efficient — it’s a highly lucrative industry.

I’ve recently added TRIG to my portfolio.

Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) is a provider of insurance services offering shareholders a handsome 7.7% dividend yield. That’s one of the best of the FTSE 100.

I can also take comfort in the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. It has 13 years of consecutive dividend payments. Not many companies can say that, especially after the pandemic.

The firm grows organically and by buying smaller, and older, firms. Its strong track record of delivery has been built through the consolidation of over 100 legacy insurance brands. The insurance brands are managed through to maturity.

It clearly hasn’t delivered world-beating share price growth, but it has a ‘buy’ rating from several brokers. German bank Berenberg has a price target around 23% above the current price.

Like any company, there are risks when investing, and it could suffer if the UK economy underperforms.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) is among my top stocks to buy right now. In fact, I’ve recently topped up my position.

The UK’s top investment platform has seen its share price fall as growth, in the post-pandemic world, slowed. Naturally, people have more to do that make trades and there’s a cost-of-living crisis to add to that.

But the company is still performing well, and that’s because of higher interest rates. The firm earns interest on customer deposits, and in this higher rate environment, that amounted to around 33% of total revenue.

I appreciate that with the current economic challenges, continuing to grow will be tough. But in the long run, I’m bullish as I see Britons increasingly taking charge of their own investments. Hargreaves offers the perfect platform for this.