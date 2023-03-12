Home » Investing Articles » 3 stocks to buy for a supercharged second income!

3 stocks to buy for a supercharged second income!

Dr James Fox details three of his top stocks to buy with strong and sustainable dividend yields to generate a passive income stream.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always on the lookout for stocks to buy for my portfolio. My focus is on value and dividends. These stocks provide me with a regular, albeit not guaranteed, source of income in the form of dividend payments.

I use dividend stocks as part of a compound returns strategy, but I could also take those dividends to fund my life.

So let’s take a look at three dividend stocks to help me create a supercharged second income.

TRIG

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG) is a UK-based renewable energy trust. The trust has £3.7bn in assets across six European countries, having grown massively since it was established 10 years ago. The trust’s assets can generate 5.4TWh of clean, renewable power annually — enough to power 1.9m homes.

TRIG’s management also highlights the utility of its diversified portfolio, providing protection from over-concentration in individual assets, technology types, weather systems, power markets and regulatory frameworks.

The FTSE 250-listed stock currently offers a 5.5% dividend yield. That’s some way above the index average. Naturally, higher energy prices benefit this trust, and we’re seeing several benchmarks fall. But, broadly, renewable energies are among the most cost efficient — it’s a highly lucrative industry.

I’ve recently added TRIG to my portfolio.

Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) is a provider of insurance services offering shareholders a handsome 7.7% dividend yield. That’s one of the best of the FTSE 100.

I can also take comfort in the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. It has 13 years of consecutive dividend payments. Not many companies can say that, especially after the pandemic.

The firm grows organically and by buying smaller, and older, firms. Its strong track record of delivery has been built through the consolidation of over 100 legacy insurance brands. The insurance brands are managed through to maturity.

It clearly hasn’t delivered world-beating share price growth, but it has a ‘buy’ rating from several brokers. German bank Berenberg has a price target around 23% above the current price.

Like any company, there are risks when investing, and it could suffer if the UK economy underperforms.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) is among my top stocks to buy right now. In fact, I’ve recently topped up my position.

The UK’s top investment platform has seen its share price fall as growth, in the post-pandemic world, slowed. Naturally, people have more to do that make trades and there’s a cost-of-living crisis to add to that.

But the company is still performing well, and that’s because of higher interest rates. The firm earns interest on customer deposits, and in this higher rate environment, that amounted to around 33% of total revenue.

I appreciate that with the current economic challenges, continuing to grow will be tough. But in the long run, I’m bullish as I see Britons increasingly taking charge of their own investments. Hargreaves offers the perfect platform for this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Phoenix Group Holdings, and Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

NIO stock: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has had a calamitous fall since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Could investing in this beaten-down growth…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

6.1% dividend yield! A FTSE 250 stock to buy & hold until 2030

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m searching for bargain passive income opportunities to buy today. And this high dividend yield stock may be set to…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Why Taylor Wimpey could be one of the best value stocks to buy today

| Roland Head

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey looks well prepared for a tough market. Roland Head thinks this 7% yielder could be a good…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Moderna shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Moderna shares would have been a good investment two years ago, and takes a closer…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane believes finding the right kind of shares to hold for the long term could help him build a…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d put 100% of my money into

| Charlie Carman

Investing 100% of my money into a single stock is a very high-risk strategy. But, if I went all in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought this stock last week! Should I?

| Stephen Wright

According to a recent filing, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental Petroleum shares. With price unmoved, should Stephen Wright do…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use FTSE 100 stocks to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox shows how he'd invest in FTSE 100 stocks. Starting with very little, he'd aim to build wealth…

Read more »