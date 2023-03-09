Home » Investing Articles » Can the Rolls-Royce share price hit 200p in 2023?

Can the Rolls-Royce share price hit 200p in 2023?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been climbing fast enough to put a jet engine to shame. It might still be good long-term value.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Six months ago, we were wondering whether the Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price might fall below 50p.

Today, it’s spiked above 150p and shows no sign of stopping. What a difference a short time can make.

So is this finally the start of the long-awaited recovery? Or are we looking at a dead cat bounce, and might Rolls shares fall back again?

It pays to look at the bigger picture. The share price might have just rocketed. But it’s still barely above the levels it reached in late 2021.

Volatility

That uptick didn’t last long, and the price crashed back down again. So it pays to be cautious and not leap aboard without doing our research first. It could happen again.

But I’m optimistic that this really could be the start of longer-term gains for Rolls-Royce shareholders. After all, the shares are still 35% down since the pandemic struck. And down 50% over the past five years.

What do I think is different now? I reckon a good bit of the uncertainty surrounding the future for the aero engine business is lifting.

We need cash

For several years, we’ve had hopes of a return to positive cash generation. And then, with FY22 results released in February, the hopes turned to reality.

Rolls-Royce posted an impressive £505m in free cash flow from continuing operations. And that marks the key turnaround I was waiting for.

I think the company has done extremely well in focusing on its debt, and reducing it by £1.9bn in 2022. But that’s been funded largely by disposals.

Sustainability

For the trend to be sustainable, we need future reductions to come from operating cash flow instead.

The Rolls board expects free cash flow of £0.6bn-£0.8bn in 2023, which should hopefully send debt falling further.

That guidance depends on large engine flying hours reaching 80-90% of 2019 levels. I’d say there’s a fair bit of risk there, with the global outlook so uncertain right now.

There’s also a risk that the share price could fall back due to profit-taking.

Anyone who bought the day before the results were released is sitting on a gain of nearly 50%. It must be tempting to cash in and pocket some of that.

Remaining debt

Debt is also still a problem. Cash used to pay it down is cash that can’t go into the research and development of the next generation of engines.

Debt also skews the stock’s fundamental valuation.

Forecasts put Rolls-Royce shares on a 2023 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 30. That might look steep.

But if earnings growth comes off as expected, it should halve to around 15 by 2025.

Reaching 200p?

What about my mooted £2 share price target? It would lift the forecast P/E of 15 to 19. I still don’t see that as too stretching, especially if debt falls further by then.

In the end, though, I don’t care too much about what happens in 2023. For me, it’s all about long-term expectations.

And I’m starting to like what I see.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,000 in Persimmon shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

Has the income from bumper dividends worked to save the day for investors in Persimmon shares over the past half-decade?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £500 on Meta shares a decade ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought Meta shares a decade ago, he'd have made handsome financial returns. Here, he whether he…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares to hold for the coming decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies two FTSE 100 shares he thinks have strong long-term commercial prospects. So why isn't he buying them…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are SSE shares worth buying today?

| Roland Head

The SSE share price has performed strongly since November, but Roland Head is cautious and warns that the dividend is…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that interest rates are likely to rise faster than investors are expecting. Here’s how he’s planning for…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

8.8% yield! An income share I’d keep buying

| Christopher Ruane

One of the income shares in this writer's portfolio announced a beefy dividend rise today. Here, he explains why he'd…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar growth stock to buy in March

| Alan Oscroft

Investors are turning their attention back to growth stocks in 2023. Some are already gaining, but others are still unloved…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares have made ISA millionaires. I’d buy 2 today

| Harvey Jones

ISA millionaires love investing in FTSE 100 stocks to build their wealth over time. Two companies in particular tempt me…

Read more »