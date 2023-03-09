Home » Investing Articles » Are Scottish Mortgage shares no-brainer growth buys now?

Are Scottish Mortgage shares no-brainer growth buys now?

Growth share investing can be risky. But a diversified portfolio of stocks through buying Scottish Mortgage shares could bring some safety.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What would you do if someone offered you pound coins for 83p each? Assuming they’re genuine, I’d buy as many as I could. And something like that is happening with Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares right now.

What I mean is that the trust is trading on a 17% discount to its net asset value. So if I buy a Scottish Mortgage share now, the holdings it represents will be worth more than I paid.

And those holdings aren’t to be sniffed at.

Cheap Tesla

Is Tesla stock cheap after falling more than 50% from its 2021 peak? I think so. I can’t be alone in regretting a missed growth opportunity in the past. Well, now could get some at an extra 17% discount by buying Scottish Mortgage shares.

I do think the Nasdaq was getting a bit overheated, and that a correction was due. But seeing the size of the US growth stock crash, I reckon prices could have fallen well below the correct level.

Before I go further, I need to sound a caution. There’s a common mistake that we can easily make when we see a growth share fall in price.

Falling knife

We see it selling a lot cheaper than it used to, and we pile in. And then what happens? Yep, it carries on down. It’s easy to be cut trying to catch a falling knife.

How do we avoid such pain? For me, the answer is to forget the size of the fall. Ignore whatever chart pattern we see. Don’t even think about what might happen tomorrow, or next week…

No, it’s all about how a stock’s current valuation looks today, compared to how we rate its long-term potential. If I think I’m on a winner there, I can happily buy and then totally switch off from the share price chart.

So is Tesla now a buy, with earnings forecast to double by 2025? For my money, yes.

Chips

Semiconductor technology firm ASML Holdings is also held by Scottish Mortgage. In 2021, its stock was valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of nearly 50. Now, thanks to forecast earnings growth coupled with a price fall, we’re looking at half that by 2024.

Oh, I nearly forgot. It’s 17% cheaper than that for Scottish Mortgage investors.

Some, admittedly, might still be a bit high. Moderna, for example, is up more than 600% since 2019, despite these recent falls. And with no forecast profit, it’s hard to evaluate.

Growth investing

But that’s a risk any of us take if we invest in growth shares. There’s more uncertainty, and it’s usually harder to work out a rational valuation. That’s why I think a diversified spread held in an investment trust is a good way to go.

So would I rate Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust an actual no-brainer? Well, nothing in growth investing is, really.

But I don’t see anything that I think comes closer right now. Especially at that 17%-off sale price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks on my ‘best shares to buy now’ list

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 250 is home to some compelling growth opportunities, and I’d choose these two stocks to hold for five…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a three-step process he’d use to find and invest in the best dividend shares to produce a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

After Fernando Alonso’s brilliant F1 podium, should I race to buy Aston Martin shares?

| John Maslen

In the race for long-term investment success, John Maslen reviews Aston Martin shares as a contender for a winning portfolio…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

I like high-yield stocks, so I should love a 17.5% one, right?

| James J. McCombie

Aircraft leasing outfit Amedeo Air Four Plus is a definitely a high-yield stock. But is that yield sky-high for fanciful…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

4 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 7 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks that could deliver long-term earnings growth. Here are a cluster of small-cap stocks…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Aston Martin shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Ben McPoland

It's been a disaster for long-term investors in Aston Martin shares. But how would I be doing if I'd invested…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Cheap shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to earn massive passive income

| Charlie Carman

Our writer is targeting passive income by investing in cheap shares. Here's why he thinks this year could be a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.1% and 5.4% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares?

| Royston Wild

These two FTSE 100 shares look like they could be too cheap to miss. Should I buy them to boost…

Read more »