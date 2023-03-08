Home » Investing Articles » Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he’d buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting right now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a portfolio that can generate serious passive income isn’t something that’s easy. Trying to predict future dividend payments from companies for years ahead carries a certain level of risk. However, to some extent this is unavoidable. If I can make a start with dividend stocks that are hot right now (and use my approach as a template for the future), I can hope to reach my goal.

Starting with the stocks

I’ve identified six stocks that are on my watchlist to potentially buy in coming months to put this strategy together. All the stocks are either in the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250. These are Target Healthcare REIT (8.79%), Imperial Brands (7.03%), Glencore (6.38%), Ashmore Group (6.43%), Close Brothers (6.59%) and BT Group (5.39%). The current dividend yields are in brackets.

I don’t have the ability to run through my reasoning on every stock in detail. Yet there are appealing characteristics in all of my picks. For example, all have an above average yield. I don’t see the point in picking a stock with a 3.5% yield when I could simply buy a FTSE 100 income tracker.

I’ve also made sure that I don’t have stocks from the same sector. My ideas include exposure to property, finance, mining, consumer discretionary and utilities. In this way, I’ve attempted to diversify my money both by holding multiple stocks and also stocks from different areas.

Increasing income potential over time

If I take £1,000 and equally invest in the six companies, I’ll have an average dividend yield of 6.76%. So over the course of the next year, I should generate just under £68 in income.

This is a far cry from my aim of £5,000 a year! But I haven’t finished by just parking £1,000 in the dividend shares. I’ll be able to increase my money in all stocks in two ways. I’ll take the £68 from the next year and put that back into the portfolio, buying more of the same shares. I’ll also be making money from my usual sources of income. I can take a monthly amount from this and invest again in the same stocks.

If I assume that I can reinvest at the same dividend yields over time and that I can afford to invest £450 each month, the numbers quickly add up. In fact, after a decade I’d have a pot worth over £78,000. In the following year, I could earn £5,300 in dividend payments. This would reach my goal.

Not reinventing the wheel

My strategy isn’t a complicated one. It relies on me being disciplined and also on my stock picks performing well. The latter is a risk. Yet I do have the flexibility to invest new money into different stocks that are hot in years to come. Therefore, I can manage this carefully. I feel that my goal is realistic, and there’s no time like the present!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Many UK growth stocks saw their share prices plummet in the 2022 stock market correction. Yet this pullback may be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2023 might be one of the best years to use Warren Buffett's investment strategy and capitalise on bargains to grow…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in March, including a rare double nomination!

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking outside the FTSE can help investors supercharge their long-term passive income. Here's why AIM shares can be great investments…

Read more »