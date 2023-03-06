Home » Investing Articles » 6 dividend shares with bumper cash yields

6 dividend shares with bumper cash yields

These six FTSE 100 dividend shares offer cash yields ranging from 7.1% to 8.5% a year. I already own three of these stocks and would like to buy another.

As a veteran value investor, I’m always looking out for dividend shares that offer high cash yields. Ideally, I look for high-quality, established companies with strong cash flows whose shares trade on low earnings multiples and offer market-beating dividend yields.

Here are six high-income stocks I’m drawn to right now.

Six top dividend shares

These six income-generating stocks offer some of the FTSE 100 index’s highest cash yields (for context, the Footsie itself offers a dividend yield of around 3.8% a year):

CompanySectorShare price12-month changeMarket valueDividend yield
M&GAsset management217.5p+22.0%£5.1bn8.5%
VodafoneTelecoms100.7p-16.7%£27.1bn7.7%
Imperial BrandsTobacco1,988.5p+33.8%£18.5bn7.1%
British American TobaccoTobacco3,110.5p+4.4%£69.6bn7.1%
Rio TintoMining5,973p-0.8%£99.8bn7.1%
Legal & GeneralAsset management263.6p+10.3%£7.8bn7.1%

As FTSE 100 firms, all these companies are substantial businesses. The smallest, M&G, is valued at over £5bn, while the largest, mega-miner Rio Tinto, is a near-£100bn Goliath.

What’s more, these six dividend shares have had mixed fortunes over the last 12 months. The worst performer, Vodafone Group, has lost a sixth of its value. Meanwhile, the star performer is Imperial Brands, which has seen its share price leap by more than a third over the past year.

Curiously, four of these six income stocks offer the same trailing (historic) dividend yield of 7.1% a year. Two of these companies — Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco — are highly cash-generative businesses that routinely churn out huge profits, earnings, and cash dividends.

The highest dividend comes from asset manager M&G, whose shares offer a yearly cash yield of 8.5%. To me, this looks like a decent reward for the ongoing risk of owning this ‘boring’ stock.

I already own three of these stocks

My wife bought shares in three of these six companies last year. Today, our family portfolio includes shares in Legal & General Group, Rio Tinto, and Vodafone. We bought these dividend shares for their cash yields, aiming to hold them for the long term.

I would also buy the three remaining shares (BAT, Imperial Tobacco, and M&G) for their market-beating dividend payouts. However, my wife, who values ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors in her investing strategy, does not want tobacco stocks in our family portfolio.

Therefore, though UK tobacco stocks have been excellent long-term winners, I have no plans to buy BAT and Imperial Tobacco for now. Then again, I am very keen on M&G as a future addition to our portfolio. Indeed, I hope to buy this dividend share shortly after the new tax year starts on 6 April.

Finally, two warnings. First, future dividends are not guaranteed — they can be cut or cancelled at any time. Second, it seems likely that the UK economy will enter recession this year, which could dent company earnings. But as a dividend investor, I’m in it for the long haul!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in all six shares mentioned above. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, and Vodafone Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

