Home » Investing Articles » Why Rolls-Royce shares could continue to outperform the index!

Why Rolls-Royce shares could continue to outperform the index!

Dr James Fox takes a detailed look at Rolls-Royce shares and explains why he think investors engineering giant will bounce back.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares pushed upwards again last week as the company surprised to the upside. The earnings report showed us that the FTSE 100 firm’s recovery is much further along that many analysts anticipated.

The stock is up a phenomenal 106% over six months — it hit its nadir under Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership. A fair proportion of those gains came after February’s results.

So why do I think Rolls-Royce could continue to push upwards and outperform the market? Let’s take a closer look.

A smaller company

As we know, Rolls-Royce suffered during the pandemic. That’s because it’s highly reliant on something called Large Engine Flying Hours, which makes up around 40% of revenue.

The company essentially makes money on engine performance hours, not just the sale of the units themselves. So when civil aviation ground to a halt during the pandemic, Rolls suffered and had to take on £2bn in government-backed debt.

And in order to pay off that debt, it sold business units and it undertook a rationalisation drive which saw jobs cut. So Rolls is a smaller company today than it was before the pandemic.

Performing at pre-pandemic levels?

In 2022, revenue grew to £13.5bn. That was a considerable rise from 2021, but below 2019 when the company generated £15.4bn.

But I’m wondering if a leaner Rolls-Royce could be set to surpass pre-pandemic revenue generation sooner than we were expecting. After all, there’s a real buzz around the business right now and the forecasts are positive.

Firstly, looking at civil aviation, the engineering giant said that Large Engine Flying Hours were around 65% of 2019 levels towards the end of 2022. But for 2023, the firm is expecting this metric to hit 80-90% of 2019 levels.

This suggest a further 15-25% growth. A fair proportion of this could be generated by China’s reopening, where wide-body jets, with Rolls engines, are used on domestic flights.

Looking further into the future, it seems logical that Air India‘s mammoth order for new planes — along with other airlines — represents a sizeable long-term source of revenue generation for the firm.

Meanwhile, the company’s other two main business segments, power systems and defence, are performing very strongly too. Orders for power systems were up 29% to £4.3bn in 2022. Defence is progressing solidly amid an increasingly tense geopolitical environment.

With the above in mind, could a leaner Rolls-Rolls surpass its pre-pandemic self in the near future? I think so. But there is one issue. Debt. At £3.3bn, the burden looks much more sustainable than it was just a year ago, but repayments will drag on profitability.

Up 108% over six months, down 48% over five years, Rolls is quite unique. But, for me, the future looks bright and I’m buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »