Home » Investing Articles » Are Thungella Resources shares going to yield 45% this year?

Are Thungella Resources shares going to yield 45% this year?

Thungella Resources shares are presently yielding around 45%. Our writer wants to know whether the company’s huge dividend is sustainable.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since listing in June 2021, Thungella Resources (LSE:TGA) shares have risen by over 500%. They peaked at 1,823p in September last year. Since then, they’ve lost close to 50% of their value. But they’re up 20% compared to March 2022.

However, the company is growing rapidly, and pays generous dividends. This makes me want to investigate further.

What does it do?

Thungella has interests in seven coal mines in South Africa and has no intention of transitioning to clean energy. In September, the directors said unequivocally that they were “not focused on diversification into the renewable energy sector“.

Its future prospects are therefore entirely dependent upon the demand for coal.

The future of coal

More coal was produced in the world last year than ever before. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led Europe to revert back to dirtier methods of electricity generation.

But the International Energy Agency isn’t expecting a rapid decline in coal production any time soon.

World coal productionTonnes (bn)
20228.318
2023 (forecast)8.365
2024 (forecast)8.267
2025 (forecast)8.223

Strong demand has kept coal prices high. In 2021, the average price was $124 per tonne. For the first 11 months of 2022, this more than doubled to $277. For comparison, the current spot price is close to $150.

Results

Unsurprisingly, the financial performance of Thungella mirrors the rising coal price.

Measure / half-year30.6.20 (Rm)31.12.20 (Rm)30.6.21 (Rm)31.12.21 (Rm)30.6.22 (Rm)
Revenue1,6572,09310,04616,23626,176
Profit / (loss)(122)(240)3516,5879,630
Adjusted operating free cash flow(248)(1)(1,682)5,6058,934
[R = rand. Rm = million rand. £1 = R22 at current exchange rates]

So it has been able to reward its owners handsomely.

The directors have a policy of returning “at least 30%” of operating free cash flow to shareholders. In its short existence, the company’s paid two dividends. Both of which have significantly exceeded the directors’ target.

Date paidFinancial yearR (£) per share% of adjusted operating free cash flow
23 May 2022202118 (0.91)63
10 October 2022202260 (3.00)92

Investors will know before the end of the month what the final dividend will be for 2022. Even if Thungella ‘only’ pays 50% of what it did for the first half, its shares are currently yielding an astonishing 45%. If the dividend is matched, the yield would be a mind-blowing 60%.

It’s important to remember that because the company is based in South Africa, withholding tax (up to 20%) will be deducted from any dividends paid. Also, the dividend is declared in rand, so the exchange rate will have an impact on the amount received in sterling.

What do I think?

Despite the amazing dividend, I’d be nervous about investing in the company. For a start, its product is a pollutant.

Also, Thungella has warned about the poor infrastructure in South Africa. Last year, the country’s railways experienced a 12-day strike. There was also a derailment which took 10 days to clear. This affects the company’s ability to get coal to the port, from where it’s exported.

The country also suffers frequent power cuts.

Both of these factors have adversely impacted production during the second half of 2022. In December, the firm released a trading statement indicating that coal output for 2022 was likely to have been 20% lower than in 2021. Even so, the historically high coal price will compensate for some of the lost production.

Looking forward, the coal price is likely to be closer to 2021 levels. The company’s performance in 2023 is therefore going to be more in line with two years ago, when the dividend was far less generous.

For these reasons, I’m not going to invest at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 45 shares a week of this high-yield stock for £1k a year in passive income

| James Beard

Our writer believes he's discovered an energy stock that will generate a very attractive level of passive income for many…

Read more »

Luxury inside of NIO car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £100 in NIO shares 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at NIO shares. The stock is among the most promising EV companies, but…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

My Rolls-Royce shares are up 75% in 4 months. Should I sell, hold, or buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares are flying and for once I got my timing just right. Now I'm wondering what I should do…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares for UK investors to consider in March

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend shares are getting a lot of attention from investors right now. Edward Sheldon highlights three he likes on the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 500 GSK shares to make £303 in annual passive income

| Kevin Godbold

GSK shares are backed by a renewed global biopharma business with R&D-driven growth ambitions and a modest-looking valuation.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 UK dividend share from the FTSE 100 I might buy soon

| Royston Wild

I don't have limitless cash to use to buy UK shares. But here's one from the FTSE 100 I'd happily…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m avoiding NatWest Group’s cheap shares!

| Royston Wild

The NatWest share price trades on a rock-bottom earnings multiple. It also boasts a FTSE 100-smashing dividend yield. So what's…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month in an ISA to target passive income of £5,250 a month 

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 dividends stocks is a great way to build a passive income stream for retirement. Here's what…

Read more »