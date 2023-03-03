Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy now for passive income

1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy now for passive income

Our writer has been searching the FTSE 250 index for stocks that produce regular income. Here’s one dividend share he’d buy today.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Plenty of FTSE 250 shares offer attractive dividend yields. With passive income on my mind, I’ve been looking through the UK’s mid-cap index for high-yield stocks to invest in.

One dividend stock that looks appealing is NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF), a renewable energy investment company that owns a portfolio of diversified solar infrastructure assets and complementary technologies, such as energy storage facilities. At present, the stock yields 6.9%.

Here’s my take on the outlook for this green energy business.

A stock for the future

NextEnergy Solar Fund has around £1.2bn assets under management, which comprise 99 solar investments. It’s a great pick for an ESG-conscious investor like me due to the company’s sustainable ethos and positive climate impact. The firm’s operating portfolio is largely concentrated in the UK, but it also has a notable presence in the Italian energy market.

Source: NextEnergy Solar Fund Interim Report, September 2022

Energy security and climate change are two major global challenges. Disruption in commodities markets caused by the war in Ukraine has required significant government intervention to cap energy prices. In that context, home-grown power sources have never looked more attractive. I believe the fund stands to benefit from this tailwind.

The company’s green credentials are strong. For the year ended September 2022, the business estimates that 266,500 tonnes of CO₂ emissions were avoided due to its solar operations. In addition, its assets produced enough energy to power 354,274 UK homes.

A key risk facing this FTSE 250 stock is the possibility that electricity generation could fall below expectations. Another challenge is the new UK windfall tax on renewable energy providers, levied at 45% from 2023 to 2028. If this translates into reduced investment in the sector, it could limit the company’s growth prospects.

Earning passive income from dividends

The NextEnergy Solar Fund share price is up 5% on a 12-month basis. But the dividend yield is the most compelling reason to invest in this company in my view. After all, the fund’s stated aim is to provide shareholders with “an attractive income, principally in the form of regular and reliable dividends“.

The latest news on the dividend front is positive. An interim dividend of 1.88p per share for the quarter to 31 December 2022 represents a year-on-year increase compared to 1.79p in same period in 2021.

To illustrate the point, if I had £1,000 to invest, I could earn over £69 in passive income each year at today’s dividend yield. That’s more than I could expect from the vast majority of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks.

Granted, forward dividend cover is a little low at 1.3-1.5 for 2023. I’d like this to be higher. Nonetheless, I think it should be sufficiently stable to rely on the fund as a handy passive income generator, particularly if growth exceeds expectations.

Why I’d buy this FTSE 250 share

NextEnergy Solar Fund shares stand to benefit from long-term demand for renewable energy solutions. As a long-term investor, I think this company looks like a good buy-and-hold opportunity for my portfolio.

With a market-leading dividend and a price-to-earnings ratio below five, if I had some spare cash, I’d invest in this stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks that could hit 100p before year end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a lithium hotshot and a 'human capital' specialist as two penny stocks he feels could gain…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Up almost 20% in a year, why the Unilever share price may keep rising

| Kevin Godbold

An improving growth profile, steady trading and a fair-looking valuation may all help to drive the Unilever share price higher.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds dividend survive a housing market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

After a recent 20% annual increase, the Lloyds dividend has caught this writer's eye. But how likely is the payout…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Growth Shares

Tesla shares have almost doubled this year! Time to jump on the bandwagon?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesla shares have done so well recently, but offers a warning about why he feels caution…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying blue-chip shares

| John Fieldsend

If I focus on investments to help me in my aim for a million-pound nest egg, I think buying blue-chip…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Are Thungella Resources shares going to yield 45% this year?

| James Beard

Thungella Resources shares are presently yielding around 45%. Our writer wants to know whether the company's huge dividend is sustainable.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 45 shares a week of this high-yield stock for £1k a year in passive income

| James Beard

Our writer believes he's discovered an energy stock that will generate a very attractive level of passive income for many…

Read more »

Luxury inside of NIO car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £100 in NIO shares 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at NIO shares. The stock is among the most promising EV companies, but…

Read more »