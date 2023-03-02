Home » Investing Articles » Why Lloyds shares are a smart buy for bargain hunters

Why Lloyds shares are a smart buy for bargain hunters

Lloyds shares may be up 35% from last October’s lows. However, John Choong still believes the bank remains one of the FTSE 100’s best bargains.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On the back of an aggressive rate-hiking cycle in 2022, Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have jumped 35% from October lows. In fact, the bank stock is already up 15% this year. Nonetheless, its shares still remain cheap, which is why it may still be worth buying.

Interesting developments

Lloyds reported its full-year results last month. Unfortunately, the numbers didn’t really impress. Net interest income (NII) saw a healthy improvement thanks to higher interest rates. This is a result of the company’s interest-bearing assets generating higher income than it has liabilities to pay. However, this was offset by higher impairment charges (bad debt). As a result, Lloyds shares’ trajectory towards 60p has lost some steam as net profit declined from a year before.

Metrics20222021Growth
Net interest income (NII)£13.17bn£11.16bn18%
Net interest margin (NIM)2.94%2.54%0.4%
Impairment charges£1.51bn-£1.39bn209%
Net profit£5.56bn£5.89bn-6%
Return on tangible equity (ROE)13.5%13.8%-0.3%
Data source: Lloyds

The outlook shared by Lloyds wasn’t great either. Compared to its other UK peers like Barclays and NatWest, the Black Horse Bank disappointed with its guidance. It’s forecasting a substandard net interest margin (NIM) for 2023, with interest rates expected to reach a peak very soon.

Banks2022 NIM2023 NIM Outlook
Lloyds2.94%>3.05%
Barclays3.54%>3.20%
NatWest2.85%>3.20%
Data source: Lloyds

Nevertheless, the comparatively lower NIM forecasted is also exacerbated by a number of other factors. The main one is that Lloyds is having to share a bigger portion of its NII with its customers, or risk undermining its strong liquidity. Additionally, loan growth is most likely to slow due to the tougher macroeconomic environment. This isn’t helped by a declining housing market, as Britain’s largest mortgage lender anticipates seeing smaller loan income from lower house prices.

Marginal improvements?

Having said that, there are a few catalysts that could help boost the Lloyds share price upwards. The first would be the continued drop in impairments. Secondly, JP Morgan is now forecasting for the UK to narrowly avoid a recession. This could boost the lender’s bottom line from credit releases in 2023. And if house prices don’t come crashing down, Lloyds will be poised to benefit from any upside in the housing market in the medium term.

Lloyds Net Interest Income vs Impairment Charges.
Data source: Lloyds

All of the following would not only result in a higher share price for Lloyds, but also a potentially higher dividend. That’s because the group’s CET1 ratio (which compares a bank’s capital against its assets) is currently at 14.1%. This is comfortably above its 12.5% target. Therefore, Lloyds plans to return the excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends, starting with a £2bn buyback. As such, analysts are projecting an increase in dividends over the next three years.

Lloyds Dividend History.
Data source: Lloyds

Are Lloyds shares a bargain?

So, are Lloyds shares worth a buy on that basis then? Well, there are a number of things that suggest so. For one, its strong balance sheet and liquidity insulates the FTSE 100 stalwart from any economic downturns. Moreover, the conglomerate is guiding for a better return on tangible equity (ROTE) as well as tangible net assets per share over the coming years.

Metrics202320242025
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)13.5%14.1%14.9%
Tangible net assets per share52.7p58.0p60.1p
Data source: Lloyds

More lucratively, Lloyds shares are trading at relatively cheap current and future valuation multiples. Thus, it’s no surprise to see an array of investment banks, such as Barclays, UBS, and Deutsche rating the stock a ‘buy’, with an average price target of 70p. This presents a 37% upside from current levels. For those reasons, I’ll be looking to add to my current stake in Lloyds.

MetricsLloydsIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio0.70.7
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio6.910.0
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio7.68.6
Data source: Google Finance

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to buy Aston Martin shares?

| Royston Wild

Is the Aston Martin share price at the start of a sustained recovery? Here's why I would -- and wouldn't…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 stocks to buy with dividends yielding more than 3%

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy now for long-term income? I always start with a search for the FTSE 100's most…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Forget cash ISAs! I’d rather buy this dividend stock for its 8% yield

| Harvey Jones

The deadline for using this year's ISA allowance is fast approaching but I would rather buy a good dividend stock…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with FAANG stocks?

| Ben McPoland

FAANG stocks helped drive the NASDAQ skywards for over a decade until they fell out of favour. What's happened to…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Why has the ITM Power share price been falling again?

| Christopher Ruane

After a big jump a few weeks ago, the ITM share price has been tumbling again. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Are the share prices of FTSE 100 companies cheap?

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index has lagged behind international benchmarks over the past decade. Does that mean Footsie stocks are undervalued?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Can the stock market keep rising like this?

| Christopher Ruane

After a strong start to the year, might the stock market keep powering ahead this year? Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Could Alphabet stock be a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock's a third cheaper than a year ago. But earnings have fallen and revenue growth is low. Was our…

Read more »