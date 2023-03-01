Home » Investing Articles » This top UK share is up 133% and offers a 4.4% dividend yield!

This top UK share is up 133% and offers a 4.4% dividend yield!

It’s rare for established UK shares to double in value over a year, but that’s exactly what this FTSE 250 stock has done. Our writer investigates.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When a UK share delivers a 133% gain in just one year, that grabs my attention.

This FTSE 250 stock is comfortably the top performer in UK’s mid-cap index over 12 months. In fact, no FTSE 100 share comes close to matching its astronomic gains either.

But the good news doesn’t end there. I could also earn a decent amount of passive income thanks to a 4.4% dividend yield.

The company I’m referring to is Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO). Here’s my take on the factors driving the firm’s success and whether the stunning rally can continue.

An exceptional return

The Georgian economy has proved remarkably resilient in the face of geopolitical challenges posed by the war in Ukraine. After all, the country is no stranger to conflict with its neighbour either, having been invaded by Russia in 2008. Nonetheless, Georgia’s GDP increased by 10% in 2022, according to the IMF.

As a Tbilisi-based company with a UK stock market listing, Bank of Georgia shares have benefited from the country’s economic growth coupled with weakness in sterling. Last year, the net asset value per share of the bank’s investments grew 4% in Georgian Lari from GEL63.03 to GEL65.56. When measured in GBP, that translates into a 33% increase.

In addition, improvements in the company’s profitability have been impressive. Pre-tax profit for 2022 jumped 55% from GEL801.9m to GEL1.24bn. The bank cited higher migration into the country as one of the factor’s behind its success. At least 260,000 military-aged Russian men are estimated to have fled to Georgia since the war started.

The outlook for the shares

So, where’s next for this UK share?

There’s a risk that growth in the Bank of Georgia share price could slow in 2023. The IMF expects GDP expansion will ease to 4% this year as inbound migration and FX inflows subside. Nonetheless, that still looks impressive considering much of the developed world is teetering on the brink of recession.

Passive income is one compelling reason to buy this stock. The company’s trailing dividend yield is 4.4%, but at the current share price, the forward dividend yield for 2023 is over 7%. The combination of potential share price appreciation and big dividend payouts is an attractive one.

In addition, the company benefits from the concentrated nature of the banking system in the Eurasian country. Two banks hold more than 70% of the sector’s assets between them. Bank of Georgia is one, and the other is TBC Bank Group, which is also a UK share with a London Stock Exchange listing. Its share price has grown rapidly over the past 12 months too, by 110%.

Finally, regulatory conditions continue to improve. The World Bank has praised Georgia’s banking sector for being at the “forefront of good corporate governance”.

Should I buy?

There are risks posed by ongoing geopolitical tensions and slowing GDP growth, but overall this UK stock looks like an excellent buy for me.

I’m not expecting returns to be quite as impressive as the past year, but I believe there’s plenty of potential for further share price growth — not to mention a handy dividend yield. If I had some spare cash, I’d buy Bank of Georgia shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

This UK stock has crashed 10% today. Should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

I knew this UK stock would be risky when I bought it last year. It's fallen sharply today and I'm…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why I see ITV shares as a screaming buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

ITV shares took a beating in 2022, but have rebounded strongly since late September. Despite this comeback, this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

What on earth’s happening with the Aston Martin share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price rose steeply in morning trading today, despite the carmaker announcing a huge loss. Should our…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Now we have another reason to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

The deadline for using the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance is looming and it using it makes sense more than…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Smith & Nephew shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Smith & Nephew shares were crushed during the Covid-19 pandemic and remain well below their highs. Is now the time…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 40%! Can the rally continue?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have made an explosive start to 2023. Our writer explores the outlook for the FTSE 100 aerospace stock…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks to start earning passive income in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is sticking to Warren Buffett’s principles about not losing money and investing in strong businesses. Which dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: my top 5 takeaways from the annual report

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the key details relating to Lloyds shares from the latest report, ranging from loans, dividends and…

Read more »