Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk in March

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk in March

Our writer picks out a trio of FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks that look likely to hit the headlines next month. But will the news be good or bad?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

All things considered, 2023 has been pretty kind to investors, so far. Whether this will continue into March is another thing entirely. That’s why I’ll be keeping an eye out for how the market responds to a number of FTSE 100 stocks reporting next month.

Persimmon

First on my list of top-tier companies is one I started buying only a few weeks ago. Housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) is down to report full-year results for 2022 on 1 March.

Of course, the terrible end to last year for the property sector isn’t exactly a secret. With galloping interest rate rises, the number of completions and reservations was always going to fall. Unsurprisingly, Persimmon’s share price followed a similar trajectory.

Last year’s numbers are, frankly, not the main event for me. The thing I’m most interested in is the outlook statement from CEO Dean Finch. Have suggestions that a recession in the UK will be shorter and less severe than originally thought been enough to kickstart demand? Anything remotely better than expected will likely be lapped up by the market.

I’m also interested to see what happens to the dividend. We know a cut is coming.

The question is how much will it be reduced by? Analysts are predicting a reduction from 235p per share to 163p in 2023 (giving a yield of 11.7% at the current share price). Obviously, a bigger drop won’t be well-received by income hunters.

Pearson

Educational firm Pearson (LSE: PSON) reports only a few days after Persimmon. Final results are due on 3 March.

In contrast to the aforementioned housebuilder, investors here enjoyed a stellar 2022. Shares climbed 53%, making this company the second biggest gainer in the index. This performance was only narrowly beaten by defence giant BAE Systems.

Will the party continue? Well, January’s trading update beat analyst expectations with the company reporting 5% in underlying sales growth. I doubt trading has fallen off a cliff since.

Then again, I wouldn’t blame anyone thinking of taking some profit off the table. Consequently, any indication that the purple patch is ending could see Peason’s share price fall. For this reason, I’m not desperate to buy right now.

Regardless, I think Pearson presents as an interesting investment, given its ongoing transition to a subscription-based digital service. The forecast 2.5% dividend yield for FY23 looks secure too.

Next

A third company I’ll be checking in with next month is fashion/lifestyle retail giant Next (LSE: NXT). Its final results come in on 29 March 29.

Recent share price performance suggests investors are far more bullish than they were only a few months ago. Next stock is up 16% in 2023, so far.

That’s not all that surprising. Next raised its pre-tax profit forecast to £860m from £840m back in January. This followed better-than-expected full-price sales in the nine weeks to the end of 2022.

Whether the more cautious outlook for the current year is now revised is open to debate. Next certainly has a tendency to underpromise and overdeliver. Then again, the UK economy isn’t exactly motoring yet.

Regardless, the FTSE 100 stock is something of a bellwether when it comes to judging consumer sentiment. Hence, I’ll be interested to see if there’s a ripple effect on the share prices of other retailers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pearson Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Up 75% over 2 years, can Shell shares deliver more for investors?

| Kevin Godbold

Shell shares could serve investors well over a multi-year timeframe, but there’s a big factor to keep an eye on…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 firms are dividend dynamos!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 firms should pay out between £5.6bn and £6bn in cash to shareholders in 2023. I own…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares hiding in plain sight

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two under-the-radar dividend shares he'd load up on before the stock market really starts to rally…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the De La Rue share price in pennies, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The De La Rue share price has declined sharply. Christopher Ruane considers whether now is the time for him to…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock has soared 55% in 2023! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a UK penny stock that has jumped by more than half already this year. Could it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price continues trading at a discount to its NAV. But here's why I'd rather buy other…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price crash in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The market reacted unenthusiastically to the latest full-year results. Might that tip the Lloyds share price downwards this year?

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I reckon these are the two best income stocks to buy in March 

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of great income stocks and many are still cheap despite the recent rally. Here are…

Read more »