Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » These 3 top banks think the Haleon share price will rally. What should I do?

These 3 top banks think the Haleon share price will rally. What should I do?

Jon Smith takes a look at the target forecasts from several bank analysts for the Haleon share price and thinks about what he should do.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After being spun out of GSK last July, Haleon (LSE:HLN) has been a standalone business. The demerger of the consumer healthcare arm from the global pharmaceutical giant is trading pretty much exactly at the 330p IPO price. Yet from here, some research analysts at top banks think the Haleon share price could rally. So should I buy the stock now?

Listening to the professionals

As I always say to my friends, never buy a stock simply because others are keen on it. Buying due to the fear-of-missing-out has cost me dearly in the past. Doing my own research allows me to understand if a company meets my subjective criteria.

However, I do accept that the opinions of some are definitely worth listening to to help guide me. to that end, I looked at the analyst forecasts for Haleon from the likes of Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Barclays. The lowest price target is 360p, with the highest being 376p. These targets are usually estimated to be hit within the next year.

From the current price of 330p, it’s clear that there’s upside to be had, if these analysts are correct. One helpful factor that caused Barclays to recently upgrade the price target was the dropping of litigation lawsuits on a drug named Zantac. With this now gone, the reputational and financial damages that could have existed no longer weigh on the company.

My view

Aside from what the big banks say, I also see potential gains for the share price going forward. The latest trading statement said that full-year 2022 organic revenue growth should have been 8%-8.5%. This helps to reassure me that GSK hasn’t just spun off some of the less desirable parts of the business via Haleon.

With revenue growth going forward, I think the company could imitate the returns of some big pharma stocks. The sector is know for having strong repeat revenue sources and generous margins. For example, Haelon had a Q3 operating profit margin of 25.1%. This means that it’s easier to generate a profit, as costs relative to income are lower.

One risk worth noting is the potential reduction in respiratory product demand. In the results, it said “respiratory performance was strong given sustained incidences of Covid and cold and flu combined with successful innovation”. As the world continues to move beyond Covid-19, the performance in this division could really slow down.

The verdict

In this case, my view ties in with the opinions of the research analysts. Therefore, I think I’ll buy some Haleon shares in the near future to add to my portfolio. Even if we reach 360p-375p later this year, I’ll probably hold the stock as this ties in with my long-term investment outlook.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, GSK, and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, thanks to just a few shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he wanted to aim for a million-pound stock portfolio, he would focus on buying a…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

1 of the top UK shares with compelling reasons to buy 

| Kevin Godbold

This is one UK share that looks like a decent candidate for a long-term portfolio focused on income and capital…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £100 in Manchester United shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Manchester United shares after the football club received offers to buy out…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Up 93% in 2023 already! Could Tesla stock keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers why Tesla stock has nearly doubled in under two months -- and whether he ought to buy…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

I just bought these growth shares that I think could soar

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer bought these well-known US growth shares for his portfolio this month. With their price already falling, did he…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Soaring back into the fore, easyJet shares take off for the horizon

| Alex Vinder

In this article, I’ll outline at what price and why I’d want to buy more easyJet shares as a happy…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

I’d load up on Intuitive Surgical stock – at the right price

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks this company has the hallmarks of a brilliant business. So is he ready to snap up Intuitive…

Read more »