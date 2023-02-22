Home » Investing Articles » Earn passive income through Taylor Wimpey shares

Earn passive income through Taylor Wimpey shares

There are an array of methods to earn passive income. However, I’ve identified a FTSE 100 giant that could help me with that.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Those looking to earn passive income may be interested in investing in Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) shares. Despite falling 40% last year, the stock still boasts an excellent dividend yield of 7.6%. The builder is set to release its full-year results next week, so now could be the time to buy.

Climbing back up

The Taylor Wimpey share price is now up 40% from its bottom, and is up almost 15% this year. This strong recovery can be attributed mainly to the better-than-expected housing data. House prices have held up steadily so far this year, which puts the company’s passive income potential in a healthy position.

Average House Price.
Data sources: Nationwide, Halifax, Rightmove

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the positive data will be reflected in Taylor Wimpey’s full-year numbers. The consensus hints towards positive sentiment anyway. Both the business’ top and bottom lines are anticipated to grow. However, the focal point will be the guidance provided for the year ahead. This will be crucial for projecting the firm’s passive income potential in 2023.

MetricsFY22 (Consensus)FY21Projected growth
Total completions14,00214,087-1%
UK average selling price£312,800£299,8004%
Revenue£4.44bn£4.28bn4%
Profit before tax (PBT)£900m£680m32%
Normalised earnings per share (EPS)19.7p18.0p9%
Dividend per share (DPS)9.1p8.6p6%
Data source: Taylor Wimpey

Dividends

That said, analysts are expecting dividends to come in below what was initially projected (9.1p vs 9.52p). Therefore, a higher-than-anticipated dividend announcement next week could see the Taylor Wimpey share price get a boost, as passive income investors may see a buying opportunity. Analysts are also forecasting the housebuilder to generate a forward dividend yield of 7.4% in 2023, which is still extremely lucrative.

Passive Income - Taylor Wimpey Dividend History.
Data source: Taylor Wimpey, Financial Times

In the event of a worse-than-forecast set of results, however, Taylor Wimpey still has a couple of measures in place. The first would be the strength of its balance sheet. The FTSE 100 stalwart boasts a debt-to-equity ratio of 2%. This allows it to cover its current and projected dividend yield up to 2.1 times and 1.2 times, respectively.

Taylor Wimpey Financials.
Data source: Taylor Wimpey

Additionally, it’s got a strong dividend policy, providing investors with some dividend security. The developer is adamant on returning at least 7.5% of its net assets to its shareholders annually, which equates to about £250m per year.

Either way, a long-term investment presents a more lucrative opportunity for investors to earn passive income. That’s because when the housing market eventually rebounds, cash will start to flow in abundance. This usually results in the FTSE conglomerate dishing out special dividends, as seen from 2016 to 2019.

Strong foundations

Having said that, the stock’s valuation multiples don’t necessarily indicate a bargain, as seen in the average price target of £1.24. But given the upside potential for a market recovery over the longer term, it wouldn’t be premature to label the stock, ‘fairly valued’. After all, Jefferies has a ‘buy’ rating on the shares with a price target of £1.42.

MetricsTaylor WimpeyIndustry Average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio1.01.0
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio1.00.8
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio7.310.7
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio1.11.2
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio8.79.1
Data source: Google Finance

And it’s not difficult to see why. As inflation continues to decline, interest rates are predicted to peak soon. This should have a positive impact on mortgage demand. There have been early signs of this with more mortgage products come back onto the market in recent weeks.

For those reasons, I’ll be buying more Taylor WImpey shares to earn passive income while growing my wealth. In fact, insiders have been buying shares, showing that there’s confidence in the group’s long-term growth potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Why PayPal stock is a must-buy under $100

| John Choong

PayPal stock started the year on the front foot, but it has come back down since. Here's why John Choong…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m pension pot to retire early

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing every month for decades, one can turn modest sums into big pension pots. Here's one way to build…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how my Lloyds shares will pay me 10%+

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares dropped 3% this morning, after the bank released its 2022 results. But the stock rebounded, maybe because shareholders…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares (yet)

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are popular again as new leadership sets about transforming the "burning platform". Here's why I'm now tempted to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 of the best income shares to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to income shares, circumstances have aligned to create a decent potential buying opportunity with this strong payer.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA to generate £10k annual income

| Harvey Jones

The annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. Harvey Jones thinks this is a great opportunity to build…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares to target £5,000 in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

To generate long-term passive income, I can't think of anything better than buying shares in the UK's best dividend-paying companies.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

These 2 investment trusts hold all the dividend stocks I want. Yet I’m not buying them

| Harvey Jones

I'm planning to generate the maximum possible income in retirement from a portfolio of dividend stocks I carefully chose myself.

Read more »