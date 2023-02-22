Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold in my ISA for the next decade!

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold in my ISA for the next decade!

I think these UK penny stocks could deliver spectacular long-term returns. Here’s why I’d like to buy them for my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Here are two top penny stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA with spare cash to invest. I think they could deliver spectacular capital appreciation over the next 10 years.

Kodal Minerals

Purchasing junior mining shares like Kodal Minerals (LSE:KOD) can be perilous for investors. These smaller operators tend to have less financial headroom to weather setbacks at the exploration, project development, and/or production phases.

But I believe this particular penny stock is far less risky following recent funding developments. In January, it sealed a conditional funding package worth around $118m to get its Bougouni lithium project in Mali off the ground.

The deal will provide full financing for the development and start of production at the asset. It will also support a significant exploration and development programme at other West African projects.

I’m attracted to Kodal as an investor because its flagship Bougouni asset has significant long-term potential. It has a mine life of 8.5 years and a current resource estimate of some 21.3m tonnes.

I’m thinking of buying lithium stocks to capitalise on booming demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Demand for the key battery material is tipped to soar as production of cleaner cars ramps up.

The boffins at S&P Global Platts Analytics think 26.8m EVs will be sold in 2030. That’s a huge lift from the 6.3m that rolled off forecourts in 2021. Kodal could be one of the safest ways for investors to make money from this rapidly-growing market following that recent capital injection.

Everyman Media Group

A bright start to 2023 for the UK box office suggests Everyman Media Group (LSE:EMAN) could also be a top stock to buy. Future cinema takings could suffer as the cost-of-living crisis endures. But latest data from the industry is highly encouraging.

The latest Marvel Studios release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania took an impressive £8.8m at the UK and Ireland box office on its debut last weekend. To put that in perspective, the previous two Ant-Man flicks took £4m and £5m on their debuts respectively.

There is strong pent-up demand for cinema tickets following the pandemic. And a robust slate of blockbuster movies over the next two years could deliver excellent profits for the likes of Everyman.

I like this particular cinema operator because it offers more than just a place to catch the latest mainstream or independent movie. Visitors can also grab a drink at its in-venue bars or a bite to eat in its restaurants.

This superior experience could allow it to see off the threat posed by streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. It might also see it grab market share from the bog-standard operators like Cineworld and Vue.

Everyman is expanding too to give long-term earnings a shot in the arm. It plans to open five new venues in 2023 alone to take the total on its books to 43.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 hovers around 8,000 points

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index is breaking new records, but there are still cheap shares to buy. Our writer examines two…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Why PayPal stock is a must-buy under $100

| John Choong

PayPal stock started the year on the front foot, but it has come back down since. Here's why John Choong…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m pension pot to retire early

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing every month for decades, one can turn modest sums into big pension pots. Here's one way to build…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how my Lloyds shares will pay me 10%+

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares dropped 3% this morning, after the bank released its 2022 results. But the stock rebounded, maybe because shareholders…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares (yet)

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are popular again as new leadership sets about transforming the "burning platform". Here's why I'm now tempted to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 of the best income shares to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to income shares, circumstances have aligned to create a decent potential buying opportunity with this strong payer.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA to generate £10k annual income

| Harvey Jones

The annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. Harvey Jones thinks this is a great opportunity to build…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Earn passive income through Taylor Wimpey shares

| John Choong

There are an array of methods to earn passive income. However, I've identified a FTSE 100 giant that could help…

Read more »